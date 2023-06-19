PA Speedweek Starts Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The 33rd annual Pennsylvania Speedweek Series for 410 sprint cars kicks off this Friday night, June 23, at Williams Grove Speedway.

The 10 night 2023 series will visit Williams Grove twice, first for the kickoff on June 23 and then again on June 30 for the $20,000 to win Mitch Smith Memorial.

Presented by the Kiley Group, the speedweek opener this Friday will feature the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints going 30 laps in distance and paying $8,000 to win.

The HJ Towing and Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be in action to round out an open wheel doubleheader.

Time trials for the speedweek field will begin at 7:30 pm with gates opening at 5:30.

The race is another in the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series of races at the oval with the fast qualifier earning $300 from Fast Tees screen-printing of Thompsontown.

Pennsylvania Speedweek runs through July 3 at area ovals with the June 30 Pennsy Supply Mitch Smith Memorial at the Grove boasting the largest series payout to win at $20,000.

Presenting the speedweek opener, J.F. Kiely Construction Co. performs work for publicly traded utility companies, energy companies, municipalities, and private entities while employing hundreds of team members in multiple locations throughout the Northeast.

Last year in speedweek action at Williams Grove, Anthony Macri won the series opener while Brent Marks scored the prestigious Mitch Smith Memorial before going on to wrap up the 2022 series title.

Adult general admission for June 23 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

To date this season in 358 sprint action at the track, three different races have produced three different winners in the form of Cody Fletcher, Derek Locke and Doug Hammaker.

This week’s event will be the fourth race of the season for the division at the track.

