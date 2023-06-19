WAGAMAN JR. SCORES Get Your Tickets Now for National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car!

By Bob Baker

Knoxville, IA, June 17, 2023 – Tickets for the Triple X/Al Parker Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car benefiting the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum in Knoxville, Iowa are now available for purchase!

You can visit www.WinASprintCar.com now and purchase tickets to win this brand new Triple X Chassis sprint car powered by a Al Parker Engines 410!

We’d like to thank the sponsors who have made our Sweepstakes Sprint Car giveaway a possibility: Triple X Race Co., Al Parker Engines, Winters Performance, All Pro Cylinder Heads, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Donovan Blocks, KSE, MSD, Wilwood, Saldana Racing Products, TJ Forged, Sage Fruit, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra Shield, All Star Performance, Smith Titanium, Callies, PWR/CR, CP Carillo, HRP Wings, BAM Lifters, FW Shocks, Rod End Supply, Hoosier Tire, King Racing Products, Quick-Car, RacingBars.com, MPI, Schoenfeld, Clevite/Mahle, Total Seal, Trend, Cometic, Tachman and Design Studio 66.

For more information and updates on events at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum

One Sprint Capital Place

Knoxville, IA 50138

Phone: 641-842-6176

Fax: 641-842-6177

E-mail: Info@SprintCarHoF.com

Website: www.SprintCarHoF.com