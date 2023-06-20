SUNBELT RENTALS JOINS RUSH AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE 2023 HOVIS RUSH SPRINT CAR $20,000 WEEKLY SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP

By Mike Leone

(Pulaski, PA)…The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Racing Series presented by Born2Run Lubricants is proud to welcome Sunbelt Rentals as a new marketing partner for the 2023 season. Sunbelt Rentals will present the $20,000 RUSH Sprint Car Weekly Series Championship as well as become a supporting sponsor of all other RUSH divisions.

Sunbelt Rentals, a global leader in the equipment rental industry, has a vast network of locations across North America with many in the RUSH Racing Series footprint, as well as an expansive portfolio of products and services to deliver solutions to support any job. Sunbelt Rentals recently acquired Equipment Rental Options, which was co-owned by RUSH Sprint Car racer Arnie Kent, and presented the RUSH Sprint Car Weekly Series Championship from 2020-2022.

“We’re pleased to see Sunbelt Rentals pick up where Equipment Rentals left off with their presenting sponsorship of the RUSH Sprint Car Weekly Series Championship,” acknowledged RUSH Director Vicki Emig. “Gaining another nationally recognized company like Sunbelt Rentals aligned with RUSH speaks volumes for the Series. They are going to be a tremendous fit for not only our Sprint Car program, but all other RUSH divisions as they have numerous locations that surround all of our sanctioned speedways. We all know how loyal the racing fraternity is to those that support our sport, and we’re really looking forward to not only promoting the Sunbelt Rental name to RUSH Sprint Car fans, but throughout the entire RUSH Series!”

The 2023 RUSH Sprint Car Sunbelt Rentals Weekly Series Championship will see the top 20 RUSH Sprint Car drivers in points share over $20,000 with $5,000 going to the champion. Chad Ruhlman, who has won four of the five championships in the history of the Series, currently leads the points as he’ll be seeking a fifth title in 2023.

The RUSH Sprints have scheduled events this season at Sharon Speedway, Lernerville Speedway, Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway, Knox Raceway, Hummingbird Speedway, Marion Center Raceway, Raceway 7, Tri-City Raceway Park, and Tyler County Speedway.

The RUSH Sprint Car counts have grown annually since the division’s inception in 2018 and features an influx of new racers for the 2023 season. The division, that is recognized as a true “cost containment” Sprint Car package, is powered by the Chevrolet Performance 602 crate engine on spec Hoosier Tires, spec/sealed Bilstein Shocks, and fueled by methanol.

About Sunbelt Rentals

We MAKE IT HAPPEN! With a passionate team of 18,000 rental experts, a growing network of over 1,175 locations and an extensive equipment fleet that exceeds $13 billion, Sunbelt Rentals helps professionals and do-it-yourselfers get things done. With a highly diversified offering of equipment, solutions and services available, we assist customers throughout North America extend their capabilities, complete projects on time and handle times of crisis. No matter if you are in commercial, industrial, residential or municipal industries, we are constantly advancing the idea of what an equipment company can do for its customers. Visit sunbeltrentals.com to find out what we can do for you

For more information on Sunbelt Rentals, check out www.sunbeltrentals.com, like them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SunbeltRentals and follow them on Instagram @SunbeltRentals.

The RUSH Racing Series is brought to you by Hovis Auto & Truck Supply together with Born2Run Lubricants along with the support of Hoosier Tire, Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet, Sunoco Race Fuels, Bazell Race Fuels, Insinger Performance, Flynn’s Tire, Sunbelt Rentals, MSD Performance, Holley Performance Products, FK Rod Ends, Schoenfeld Headers, Jones Racing Products, TBM Brakes, Bilstein Shocks, Performance Bodies & Parts, Racing Electronics, Wieland Metal Services, Frankland Racing Supply, Landrum Performance Spring, Ontime Body & Graphic, Sherwood Wheels, Precise Racing Products, Velocita-USA, Wedge Motorsports, 3C Graphix, D&V Jewelers, CrateInsider.com, and Terry Bowser Excavating.