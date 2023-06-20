TAMMY 10 MEDIA, RACERS, AND FANS BOOST GARY CUNNINGHAM MEMORIAL PURSE

By Peter Turford

(June 19, 2023) – For the racers of the Southern Ontario Sprints another big money race is in the racer’s sights. Through the generosity of Tammy10 Media, the efforts of Travis Cunningham, and the generosity of the Southern Ontario racing community, over $14,000 will be on the line at Merrittville Speedway, this Saturday, June 24.

Tammy 10 Media got the ball rolling by adding $1,000 to the winner’s share while taking care of the back of the field by boosting the race’s minimum pay from $250 to start to $300. As he does every year, Travis Cunningham put together a lap sponsorship program which was soon fully subscribed.

Travis has directed that the lap sponsorship program funds will be used to allow the minimum pay for starting the race to be increased from $300 to $350. On top of that, any remaining funds have been used to boost the payoff for the finishers in the 5th-10th area of the field. In short, pretty much the entire field will be getting a raise on Saturday, June 24.

Lap Sponsors:

1: Billy Evans/Ryan Hunsinger

2: Mack DeMann/Hoosier Tire Can.

3: St. Amand Family

4: Trevor & Brooke Monoghan/Nick Sheridan (SRP Performance)

5: Nick Sheridan (SRP Performance)

6: Nathan Ackland

7: Dylan Westbrook (DWR Automotive)/Powless Bros Racing

8: Hills Bros. Racing

9: Gaboury Motorsports/James & Ang Evans

10: Kevin Loveys

11: Jamie Turner/Burbridge Racing

12: Chuck Barton

13: Diablo Motorsports

14: Hills Bros. Racing

15: Max Tire Supplies (Roger Lauzon)

16: Curtis Gartly (In Memory of Larry

Gartly)/Ben from Larmett Racing

17: Cory Turner/DWR Automotive

18: Pretzel’s Auto/Jeff & Shelby Durnin

19: Allan Downey & Aimee Malyk

20: Pretzel’s Auto/Jeff & Shelby Durnin

21: Kruchka Family/MK Security

22: Wesley Shaw

23: Steve Garry (In Memory of Bill DesRoches)

24: True North Racing Products/Hoosier Tire Canada

25: BRP iRacing Series

2023 SOS

Gary Cunningham Memorial

Payout

Pos. Payout

1. $3,000

2. $1,000

3. $800

4. $650

5. $575

6. $525

7. $500

8. $475

9. $450

10. $425

11. $350

12. $350

13. $350

14. $350

15. $350

16. $350

17. $350

18. $350

19. $350

20. $350

21. $350

22. $350

23. $350

24. $350

Ackland Insurance Quick Time – $100

Trailer Pros Canada Hard Charger – $150

Cunningham Lap $ – $725

Total Payout – $14,325

(Tow money – $200 if a car runs a B-Main and DNQ’s, $150 if a car does not start a heat or a B-Main)