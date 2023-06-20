TAMMY 10 MEDIA, RACERS, AND FANS BOOST GARY CUNNINGHAM MEMORIAL PURSE

By Peter Turford
(June 19, 2023) – For the racers of the Southern Ontario Sprints another big money race is in the racer’s sights. Through the generosity of Tammy10 Media, the efforts of Travis Cunningham, and the generosity of the Southern Ontario racing community, over $14,000 will be on the line at Merrittville Speedway, this Saturday, June 24.
Tammy 10 Media got the ball rolling by adding $1,000 to the winner’s share while taking care of the back of the field by boosting the race’s minimum pay from $250 to start to $300. As he does every year, Travis Cunningham put together a lap sponsorship program which was soon fully subscribed.
Travis has directed that the lap sponsorship program funds will be used to allow the minimum pay for starting the race to be increased from $300 to $350. On top of that, any remaining funds have been used to boost the payoff for the finishers in the 5th-10th area of the field. In short, pretty much the entire field will be getting a raise on Saturday, June 24.
Lap Sponsors:
1: Billy Evans/Ryan Hunsinger
2: Mack DeMann/Hoosier Tire Can.
3: St. Amand Family
4: Trevor & Brooke Monoghan/Nick Sheridan (SRP Performance)
5: Nick Sheridan (SRP Performance)
6: Nathan Ackland
7: Dylan Westbrook (DWR Automotive)/Powless Bros Racing
8: Hills Bros. Racing
9: Gaboury Motorsports/James & Ang Evans
10: Kevin Loveys
11: Jamie Turner/Burbridge Racing
12: Chuck Barton
13: Diablo Motorsports
14: Hills Bros. Racing
15: Max Tire Supplies (Roger Lauzon)
16: Curtis Gartly (In Memory of Larry
Gartly)/Ben from Larmett Racing
17: Cory Turner/DWR Automotive
18: Pretzel’s Auto/Jeff & Shelby Durnin
19: Allan Downey & Aimee Malyk
20: Pretzel’s Auto/Jeff & Shelby Durnin
21: Kruchka Family/MK Security
22: Wesley Shaw
23: Steve Garry (In Memory of Bill DesRoches)
24: True North Racing Products/Hoosier Tire Canada
25: BRP iRacing Series
2023 SOS
Gary Cunningham Memorial
Payout
Pos. Payout
1. $3,000
2. $1,000
3. $800
4. $650
5. $575
6. $525
7. $500
8. $475
9. $450
10. $425
11. $350
12. $350
13. $350
14. $350
15. $350
16. $350
17. $350
18. $350
19. $350
20. $350
21. $350
22. $350
23. $350
24. $350
Ackland Insurance Quick Time – $100
Trailer Pros Canada Hard Charger – $150
Cunningham Lap $ – $725
Total Payout – $14,325
(Tow money – $200 if a car runs a B-Main and DNQ’s, $150 if a car does not start a heat or a B-Main)