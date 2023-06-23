Williams Grove Speedweek Opener Cancelled June 23

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway has cancelled the June 23 PA Speedweek event thanks to heavy overnight rains that have saturated the speedway.

The overnight deluge coupled with rains received on Thursday and a dismal forecast for more rain slated to hit later in the day Friday caused the cancellation.

Williams Grove Speedway will return to action next Friday, June 30 with the PA Speedweek Mitch Smith Memorial paying $20,000 to win, at 7:30 pm.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.