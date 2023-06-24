Macri Wins Wild Opening Night of PA Speedweek at Lincoln

By T.J. Buffenbarger
ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 24, 2023) – Anthony Macri was victorious during the opening night feature for the 2013 edition of Pennsylvania Speedweek Saturday at Lincoln Speedway during the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial.
In a feature that saw lead traded multiple times with Macri, Danny Dietrich and Brent Marks over the final half of the 30-lap main event, Macri was able to slip by Dietrich with two laps to go and hold on for the $10,092 victory, his sixth of the 2023 season.
“I knew Brent had to be close there at the end. I just kind of had to keep watching lanes. Wherever Danny went, I went to the opposite lane. I saw the chance to kind of make a move in one and two and I slid Danny and then here next thing I knew; I saw (Marks).”
Once Macri saw he was dealing with both Dietrich and Marks he got up on the wheel and was prepared for a battle to the end of the race.
“That makes you get up in the seat a little bit when you’re racing with these two. You know they’re going to race you hard, but they’re going to race you clean. So, I had to get up on the wheel and my heart rate went up a little bit, but I knew I had to keep calm and hit my marks.”
Dietrich started on the front row with Lucas Wolfe and took the lead on the opening lap. Wolfe dropped back in the early stages as Macri disposed of Chad Trout and Wolfe on consecutive laps to move into second.
Dietirch held a comfortable lead until entering slower traffic on lap 10, which allowed Macri to close. Macri kept pace with Dietrich and started looking to take the lead using the bottom of turns one and two, but Dietrich was able to keep his momentum up to maintain the lead.
With seven laps to go Dietrich found himself stuck behind slower traffic racing three wide for position. This allowed both Macri and Marks to close in.
With four laps to go Macri was able to get by Dietrich in turns one and two, only have Dietrich counter in turns three and four to re-take the lead. Then out of nowhere Marks threw a hail mary slide job to pass both Macri and Dietrich through turns three and four but washed up the track in four allowing Dietrich and Macri to hold their positions.
With two laps to go Macri made the winning move sliding Dietrich in turn two. Dietrich tried to counter using the bottom of turns three and four, but could not make the pass, allowing Macri to drive away on the final lap for the victory. Marks was able to slip by Dietrich on the final lap for second. Dietrich, Justin Peck, and Freddie Rahmer rounded out the top five.
Macri revealed in victory lane he nearly got into the wall in the closing stages hard enough to cost him the race.
“I almost stuffed in the fence with three or four laps to go,” said Macri. “These guys give me a good car and it’s up to me not to mess up. “
PA Speedweek
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Qualifying:
1. 13-Justin Peck, 13.381
2. 1X-Chad Troute, 13. 542
3. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.546
4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.607
5. 58-Tanner Thorson, 13.620
6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer, 13.633
7. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.645
8. 39T-Cameron Smith, 13.683
9. 2D-Chase Dietz, 13.689
10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.692
11. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.698
12. 7H-Trey Hivner, 13.730
13. 45-Jeff Halligan, 13.792
14. 44-Dylan Norris, 13.805
15. 23B-Devon Borden, 13.809
16. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.819
17. 33-Riley Emig, 13.848
18. 75-Tyler Ross, 13.856
19. 11T-T.J. Stutts, 13.861
20. 11A-Austin Bishop, 13.861
21. 55S-Dallas Schott, 13.872
22. 5E-Brandon Rahmer, 13.890
23. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 13.905
24. 27-Troy Wagaman, 13.911
25. 35T-Tyler Esh, 13.967
26. 16-Matt Campbell, 13.975
27. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.981
28. 6-Ryan Smith, 14.032
29. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe, 14.086
30. 23A-Chris Arnold, 14.135
31. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.143
32. 27S-Alan Krimes, 14.167
33. 38S-Brett Stickler, 14.198
34. 4R-Zane Rudisill, 14.277
35. 00K-Kyle Spence, 14.364
36. 36A-Eddie Lumbar, 15.287
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):
1. 58-Tanner Thorson
2. 2d-Chase Dietz
3. 45-Jeff Halligan
4. 13-Justin Peck
5. 33-Riley Emig
6. 55s-Dallas Schott
7. 35t-Tyler Esh
8. 38s-Brett Strickler
9. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe
10. 36a-Eddie Lumbar
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):
1. 48-Danny Dietrich
2. 1x-Chad Trout
3. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
4. 44-Dylan Norris
5. 75-Tyler Ross
6. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
7. 4r-Zane Rudisill
8. 16-Matt Campbell
9. 23a-Chris Arnold
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 23b-Devon Borden
3. 91-Kyle Reinhart
4. 19m-Brent Marks
5. 11t-T.J. Stutts
6. 99m-Kyle Moody
7. 8-Billy Dietrich
8. 90-Jordan Givler
9. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):
1. 39t-Cameron Smith
2. 69-Tim Glatfelter
3. 6-Ryan Smith
4. 11a-Austin Bishop
5. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
6. 00k-Kyle Spence
7. 27-Troy Wagaman
8. 27s-Alan Krimes
9. 7h-Trey Hivner
B-Main (12 Laps):
1. 99M-Kyle Moody
2. 55S-Dallas Schott
3. 5E-Brandon Rahmer
4. 4R-Zane Rudisill
5. 27-Troy Wagaman
6. 35T-Tyler Esh
7. 16-Matt Campbell
8. 00K-Kyle Spence
9. 27S-Alan Krimes
10. 8-Billy Dietrich
11. 38S-Brett Strickler
12. 23A-Chris Arnold
13. 90-Jordan Givler
14. 7H-Trey Hivner
15. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe
16. 36A-Eddie Lumbar
17. 16A-Aaron Bollinger
A-Main:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 19m-Brent Marks
3. 48-Danny Dietrich
4. 13-Justin Peck
5. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
6. 1x-Chad Trout
7. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
8. 58-Tanner Thorson
9. 2d-Chase Dietz
10. 45-Jeff Halligan
11. 44-Dylan Norris
12. 91-Kyle Reinhart
13. 75-Tyler Ross
14. 23b-Devon Borden
15. 6-Ryan Smith
16. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
17. 39t-Cameron Smith
18. 11t-T.J. Stutts
19. 33-Riley Emig
20. 99m-Kyle Moody
21. 4r-Zane Rudisill
22. 55s-Dallas Schott
23. 11a-Austin Bishop
24. 69-Tim Glatfelter