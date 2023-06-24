Macri Wins Wild Opening Night of PA Speedweek at Lincoln

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (June 24, 2023) – Anthony Macri was victorious during the opening night feature for the 2013 edition of Pennsylvania Speedweek Saturday at Lincoln Speedway during the Kevin Gobrecht Memorial.

In a feature that saw lead traded multiple times with Macri, Danny Dietrich and Brent Marks over the final half of the 30-lap main event, Macri was able to slip by Dietrich with two laps to go and hold on for the $10,092 victory, his sixth of the 2023 season.

“I knew Brent had to be close there at the end. I just kind of had to keep watching lanes. Wherever Danny went, I went to the opposite lane. I saw the chance to kind of make a move in one and two and I slid Danny and then here next thing I knew; I saw (Marks).”

Once Macri saw he was dealing with both Dietrich and Marks he got up on the wheel and was prepared for a battle to the end of the race.

“That makes you get up in the seat a little bit when you’re racing with these two. You know they’re going to race you hard, but they’re going to race you clean. So, I had to get up on the wheel and my heart rate went up a little bit, but I knew I had to keep calm and hit my marks.”

Dietrich started on the front row with Lucas Wolfe and took the lead on the opening lap. Wolfe dropped back in the early stages as Macri disposed of Chad Trout and Wolfe on consecutive laps to move into second.

Dietirch held a comfortable lead until entering slower traffic on lap 10, which allowed Macri to close. Macri kept pace with Dietrich and started looking to take the lead using the bottom of turns one and two, but Dietrich was able to keep his momentum up to maintain the lead.

With seven laps to go Dietrich found himself stuck behind slower traffic racing three wide for position. This allowed both Macri and Marks to close in.

With four laps to go Macri was able to get by Dietrich in turns one and two, only have Dietrich counter in turns three and four to re-take the lead. Then out of nowhere Marks threw a hail mary slide job to pass both Macri and Dietrich through turns three and four but washed up the track in four allowing Dietrich and Macri to hold their positions.

With two laps to go Macri made the winning move sliding Dietrich in turn two. Dietrich tried to counter using the bottom of turns three and four, but could not make the pass, allowing Macri to drive away on the final lap for the victory. Marks was able to slip by Dietrich on the final lap for second. Dietrich, Justin Peck, and Freddie Rahmer rounded out the top five.

Macri revealed in victory lane he nearly got into the wall in the closing stages hard enough to cost him the race.

“I almost stuffed in the fence with three or four laps to go,” said Macri. “These guys give me a good car and it’s up to me not to mess up. “

PA Speedweek

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Qualifying:

1. 13-Justin Peck, 13.381

2. 1X-Chad Troute, 13. 542

3. 19M-Brent Marks, 13.546

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.607

5. 58-Tanner Thorson, 13.620

6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer, 13.633

7. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.645

8. 39T-Cameron Smith, 13.683

9. 2D-Chase Dietz, 13.689

10. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.692

11. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 13.698

12. 7H-Trey Hivner, 13.730

13. 45-Jeff Halligan, 13.792

14. 44-Dylan Norris, 13.805

15. 23B-Devon Borden, 13.809

16. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 13.819

17. 33-Riley Emig, 13.848

18. 75-Tyler Ross, 13.856

19. 11T-T.J. Stutts, 13.861

20. 11A-Austin Bishop, 13.861

21. 55S-Dallas Schott, 13.872

22. 5E-Brandon Rahmer, 13.890

23. 16A-Aaron Bollinger, 13.905

24. 27-Troy Wagaman, 13.911

25. 35T-Tyler Esh, 13.967

26. 16-Matt Campbell, 13.975

27. 8-Billy Dietrich, 13.981

28. 6-Ryan Smith, 14.032

29. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe, 14.086

30. 23A-Chris Arnold, 14.135

31. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.143

32. 27S-Alan Krimes, 14.167

33. 38S-Brett Stickler, 14.198

34. 4R-Zane Rudisill, 14.277

35. 00K-Kyle Spence, 14.364

36. 36A-Eddie Lumbar, 15.287

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps):

1. 58-Tanner Thorson

2. 2d-Chase Dietz

3. 45-Jeff Halligan

4. 13-Justin Peck

5. 33-Riley Emig

6. 55s-Dallas Schott

7. 35t-Tyler Esh

8. 38s-Brett Strickler

9. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe

10. 36a-Eddie Lumbar

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps):

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 1x-Chad Trout

3. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

4. 44-Dylan Norris

5. 75-Tyler Ross

6. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

7. 4r-Zane Rudisill

8. 16-Matt Campbell

9. 23a-Chris Arnold

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps):

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 23b-Devon Borden

3. 91-Kyle Reinhart

4. 19m-Brent Marks

5. 11t-T.J. Stutts

6. 99m-Kyle Moody

7. 8-Billy Dietrich

8. 90-Jordan Givler

9. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps):

1. 39t-Cameron Smith

2. 69-Tim Glatfelter

3. 6-Ryan Smith

4. 11a-Austin Bishop

5. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

6. 00k-Kyle Spence

7. 27-Troy Wagaman

8. 27s-Alan Krimes

9. 7h-Trey Hivner

B-Main (12 Laps):

1. 99M-Kyle Moody

2. 55S-Dallas Schott

3. 5E-Brandon Rahmer

4. 4R-Zane Rudisill

5. 27-Troy Wagaman

6. 35T-Tyler Esh

7. 16-Matt Campbell

8. 00K-Kyle Spence

9. 27S-Alan Krimes

10. 8-Billy Dietrich

11. 38S-Brett Strickler

12. 23A-Chris Arnold

13. 90-Jordan Givler

14. 7H-Trey Hivner

15. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe

16. 36A-Eddie Lumbar

17. 16A-Aaron Bollinger

A-Main:

1. 39m-Anthony Macri

2. 19m-Brent Marks

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 13-Justin Peck

5. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

6. 1x-Chad Trout

7. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

8. 58-Tanner Thorson

9. 2d-Chase Dietz

10. 45-Jeff Halligan

11. 44-Dylan Norris

12. 91-Kyle Reinhart

13. 75-Tyler Ross

14. 23b-Devon Borden

15. 6-Ryan Smith

16. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

17. 39t-Cameron Smith

18. 11t-T.J. Stutts

19. 33-Riley Emig

20. 99m-Kyle Moody

21. 4r-Zane Rudisill

22. 55s-Dallas Schott

23. 11a-Austin Bishop

24. 69-Tim Glatfelter