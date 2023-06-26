Thiel and Premier Motorsports Part Ways

(June 26, 2023) — Sprint car driver Scotty Thiel and Premier Motorsports announced Monday they would not be working together for the remainder of the 2013 racing season. This was Thiel’s first season racing for Premier with their best finishes being a pair of second place finishes in All Star Circuit of Champions competition at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin and Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, New York.

In the press release Thiel states he is open to other opportunities while Premier Motorsports have not announced who will be taking over driving duties for their race team.