Annual ESS CNY Speedweek Kicks Off Wednesday at Can-Am

By Curtis Berleue

(LaFargeville, NY) | Since its inception, the Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek has become a must-attend week of sprint car action for fans, drivers and teams alike. This season’s edition will be no exception, as it is shaping up to be one of the best yet.

Kicking off this Wednesday, June 28 at the Can-Am Speedway, the four consecutive nights of action will boast a elevated purse, with each night paying $2,500 to win. Speedweek will move on to the Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, NY on Thursday, Brewerton Speedway Friday and culminate at the Fulton Speedway on Saturday.

A full ESS program consisting of Timed Hot Laps, Heat Races, Dash, B-Main and A-Main will be contested each night. A multitude of marketing partners have jumped on board to support each race night, with the Cobra Coaches Dash Series being presented by Cooks Plumbing, Heating and Hardware (Can-Am), Kinney’s Car Care (Utica-Rome), Design Shop Signs & Graphics (Brewerton) and Dylan Terry Photography (Fulton).

Defending Champion Jordan Poirier leads the charge into this year’s version of ESS Speedweek, having extended his lead to 56 points over Shawn Donath by virtue of his second-place finish last weekend at Cornwall. With his victory at Cornwall, Dylan Swiernik still sits in third place over Jason Barney and Matt Tanner, but he closed the gap between himself and second place Donath significantly.

A handful of invaders are also anticipated to make appearances throughout Speedweek, as the unique format of racing each night at tracks in close proximity to one another makes for a high return on investment for one looking to travel long distances to race.

As always, information for each night of Speedweek regarding gate times and admission prices can be found on each tracks website/Facebook page, along with the Empire Super Sprints Facebook page and website.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Wednesday, June 28 – Can-Am Speedway – LaFargeville, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Thursday, June 29 – Utica-Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Friday, June 30 – Brewerton Speedway – Brewerton, NY ($2,500 to Win CNY Speedweek)

Saturday, July 1 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,500 to win CNY Speedweek)