Skagit Back in Action on Saturday

ALGER, Wa. (June 27, 2023) — We are back in action this Saturday, July 1st, as racing continues after the 51st Annual Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup. The KarMART USA Superstore 410 Sprint Cars will continue their run toward the Sage Fruit Skagit Nationals with just three more 410 races until the World of Outlaws come to Skagit Speedway, August 31st through September 2nd. Joining the 410s this weekend are the Sportsman Sprint cars and for their only appearance at Skagit Speedway the AMCA Bandit Dwarf cars.

Through three KarMART USA Superstore 410 weekly races at Skagit Speedway, Trey Starks has been the man to beat winning all three of them. Coming off Dirt Cup weekend Starks will have some work to do after being involved in a crash during the Saturday night A-Main. Starks got upside down along with Colby Thornhill after Starks seemed to be off the pace and slowing into turn one.

The last time out Starks found some luck in the A-Main after Tanner Holmes looped it from the front row on the initial start. This allowed Starks to move up a row to the front, and on the restart, Starks got the jump on Thornhill and cruised off to the win.

Will the dominating run for Eric Fisher continue this weekend? Come on out to Skagit Speedway to see for yourself. In three Sportsman Sprint Car races, Fisher has won two of the three but has led 75 and three-quarters of 76 total laps that have been completed this year. The one man that was able to beat him this year was Levi Klatt. Klatt got by Fisher on a last-lap pass coming out of turn four during the second race of the season.

Joining the Sprint Cars this weekend will be the AMCA Bandit Dwarf cars! The Dwarf cars, come to Skagit Speedway off a two-day weekend at Grays Harbor Raceway that was swept by Tylor Howard who has not raced for more than a year and was the 2021 AMCA Champion. Cameron Stark sits atop the points lead with 1,467 points, and Daryl Knutson is in second with 1,412.

