410’s and GLTS Rained Out at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (July 1, 2023) — The winged 410 sprint car and Great Lakes Traditional Sprint car program scheduled for Saturday at Fremont Speedway was cancelled due to rain. Fremont returns to action next Saturday, July 8th with Roots Poultry night featuring the winged 410 and 305 sprint cars. The GLTS sprint cars start a busy week with the Jack Hewitt Classic on Monday, July 3rd before a two night weekend starting Friday, July 7th at Hartford Motor Speedway and Saturday, June 8th at Merritt Speedway.