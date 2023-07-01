Max Adams Wins at Paragon

PARAGON, Ind. (June 30, 2023) — Max Adams won the non-wing sprint car feature Friday night at Paragon Speedway. Adams moved up from 8th starting position to take the win over 13th starting Kevin Thomas Jr. Jordan Kinser, Brandon Mattox, and Jake Scott from 18th starting spot rounded out the top five.
Paragon Speedway
Paragon, Indiana
Friday, June 30, 2023
Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Qualifying Flight A
1. 42-Kevin Thomas Jr, 14.955[4]
2. 2E-Thomas Meseraull, 15.033[2]
3. 04-Jordan Kinser, 15.157[8]
4. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 15.312[6]
5. 77FR-Ryan Thomas, 15.677[1]
6. 6T-Trey Osborne, 15.774[7]
7. 71W-Weston Gorham, 16.344[3]
8. 44T-Travis Smith, 18.778[5]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 5T-Jake Swanson, 14.912[2]
2. 22-Brandon Spencer, 15.155[3]
3. 16-Harley Burns, 15.222[1]
4. 2H-Brian Hayden, 15.521[7]
5. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 15.524[8]
6. 4-Braydon Cromwell, 15.599[5]
7. 16H-Steven Hobbs, 16.199[6]
8. 33-Jake Scott, 16.199[4]
Qualifying Flight C
1. 27-Cody Trammell, 15.699[4]
2. 06-Rylan Gray, 15.935[1]
3. 28-Brandon Mattox, 16.069[5]
4. 5M-Matt McDonald, 16.351[6]
5. I1-Ivan Glotzbach, 16.389[2]
6. 21K-Kobe Simpson, 16.941[3]
7. 9-Jim Tribby, 18.487[7]
Qualifying Flight D
1. 17GP-Max Adams, 16.166[3]
2. 4C-Daylan Chambers, 16.495[7]
3. 22*-Colin Parker, 16.526[1]
4. 31-Tim Creech II, 16.660[5]
5. 00-Noah Whitehouse, 16.737[4]
6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 17.096[6]
7. 87-Jarett Miller, 18.605[2]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 04-Jordan Kinser[2]
2. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[3]
3. 6T-Trey Osborne[6]
4. 42-Kevin Thomas Jr[4]
5. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]
6. 71W-Weston Gorham[7]
7. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[5]
DNS: 44T-Travis Smith
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 16-Harley Burns[2]
2. 2H-Brian Hayden[1]
3. 24M-Hunter Maddox[5]
4. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]
5. 33-Jake Scott[8]
6. 4-Braydon Cromwell[6]
7. 5T-Jake Swanson[4]
8. 16H-Steven Hobbs[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 28-Brandon Mattox[2]
2. 5M-Matt McDonald[1]
3. 27-Cody Trammell[4]
4. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[5]
5. 06-Rylan Gray[3]
6. 21K-Kobe Simpson[6]
7. 9-Jim Tribby[7]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 17GP-Max Adams[4]
2. 31-Tim Creech II[1]
3. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[6]
4. 4C-Daylan Chambers[3]
5. 22*-Colin Parker[2]
6. 87-Jarett Miller[7]
7. 00-Noah Whitehouse[5]
B-Main (10 Laps)
1. 06-Rylan Gray[2]
2. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]
3. 71W-Weston Gorham[3]
4. 77FR-Ryan Thomas[5]
5. 21K-Kobe Simpson[4]
6. 9-Jim Tribby[6]
DNS: 44T-Travis Smith
B-Main 2 (10 Laps)
1. 33-Jake Scott[1]
2. 22*-Colin Parker[2]
3. 4-Braydon Cromwell[3]
4. 87-Jarett Miller[4]
5. 16H-Steven Hobbs[7]
DNS: 5T-Jake Swanson
DNS: 00-Noah Whitehouse
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 17GP-Max Adams[8]
2. 42-Kevin Thomas Jr[13]
3. 04-Jordan Kinser[6]
4. 28-Brandon Mattox[1]
5. 33-Jake Scott[18]
6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[19]
7. 2H-Brian Hayden[4]
8. 5M-Matt McDonald[2]
9. 06-Rylan Gray[17]
10. 16-Harley Burns[7]
11. 6T-Trey Osborne[9]
12. 4C-Daylan Chambers[16]
13. 24M-Hunter Maddox[10]
14. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[15]
15. 31-Tim Creech II[5]
16. 22*-Colin Parker[20]
17. 22-Brandon Spencer[14]
18. 27-Cody Trammell[11]
19. 2E-Thomas Meseraull[3]
20. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[12]