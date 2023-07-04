Darland Wins at Kokomo

KOKOMO, In. (July 3, 2023) — Dave Darland returned to victory lane Sunday night at Kokomo Speedway during the track’s annual fireworks program leading into Independence Day. This was the first victory at Kokomo for Darland since recovering from a mild stroke in 2021, charging from 5th starting position for the victory. Colten Cottle, Cole Bodine, Brayden Clark, and Trey Osborn rounded out the top five.
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, Indiana
Monday, July 3, 2023
Qualifying Flight A (4 Laps)
1. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 13.424
2. 57-Colten Cottle, 13.504
3. 42-Brayden Clark, 13.863
4. 59-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.874
5. 16-Jackson Slone, 13.888
6. 14C-Nathan Carle, 13.932
7. 45N-Troy Carey, 14.793
Qualifying Flight B
1. 31-Tim Creech II, 13.844
2. 36D-Dave Darland, 13.880
3. 00-Collin Grissom, 13.951
4. 97-Austin Nigh, 13.955
5. 57B-Cole Bodine, 14.173
6. 20T-Steve Thomas, 14.948
Qualifying Flight C
1. 31-Tim Creech II, 14.020
2. 36D-Dave Darland, 14.086
3. 97-Austin Nigh, 14.336
4. 57B-Cole Bodine, 14.370
5. 20T-Steve Thomas, 15.136
6. 00-Collin Grissom, 15.886
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 57B-Cole Bodine[1]
2. 36D-Dave Darland[2]
3. 00-Collin Grissom[6]
4. 31-Tim Creech II[4]
5. 97-Austin Nigh[3]
6. 98-Saban Bibent[7]
7. 75-Devan Myers[8]
8. 20T-Steve Thomas[5]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 57-Colten Cottle[3]
2. 59-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]
3. 42-Brayden Clark[2]
4. 16-Jackson Slone[5]
5. 14C-Nathan Carle[6]
6. 45N-Troy Carey[7]
7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[4]
DNS: 11-Jack Hoyer
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 71W-Weston Gorham[2]
2. 6T-Trey Osborne[4]
3. 4-Braydon Cromwell[3]
4. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[5]
5. 67-Tyler Miller[7]
6. 99-Jack James[6]
7. 37-David Gross[8]
8. 33F-Jason Ferguson[1]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 98-Saban Bibent[1]
2. 75-Devan Myers[4]
3. 20T-Steve Thomas[7]
4. 45N-Troy Carey[2]
5. 99-Jack James[3]
6. 37-David Gross[6]
7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[5]
8. 11-Jack Hoyer[8]
9. 33F-Jason Ferguson[9]
Feature (25 Laps)
1. 36D-Dave Darland[5]
2. 57-Colten Cottle[3]
3. 57B-Cole Bodine[6]
4. 42-Brayden Clark[8]
5. 6T-Trey Osborne[2]
6. 4-Braydon Cromwell[9]
7. 00W-Noah Whitehouse[12]
8. 59-Larry Kingseed Jr[4]
9. 75-Devan Myers[17]
10. 31-Tim Creech II[10]
11. 71W-Weston Gorham[1]
12. 98-Saban Bibent[16]
13. 00-Collin Grissom[7]
14. 16-Jackson Slone[11]
15. 20T-Steve Thomas[18]
16. 67-Tyler Miller[15]
17. 99-Jack James[20]
18. 14C-Nathan Carle[14]
19. 45N-Troy Carey[19]
20. 97-Austin Nigh[13]