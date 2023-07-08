Borden Dominates Feature at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (July 8, 2023) — Devon Borden won the sprint car feature Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. Borden took the lead early from Garrett Bard and opened a 3.596 second lead at the finish of the 25-lap main event. The win was Borden’s third of the 2023 season.

Bard, who moved up to the 410 sprint car division after being a standout in the PA Sprint Series, took the early lead in the main event. Borden was able to quickly move up from seventh starting position to take the lead from Borden six laps into the feature.

From there Borden pulled away while Bard dropped back to sixth at the finish.

Up front Border remained unchallenged for the victory while T.J. Stutts and Blane Heimbach diced for the second position with Stutts coming up with the spot. Lucas Wolfe, and Gerard McIntyre rounded out the top five.

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1:

1. 5K-Jake Karklin

2. 11-TJ Stutts

3. 35B-Austin Bishop

4. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz

5. 36*-Devin Brenneman

6. 77-Derek Locke

7. 47K-Kody Lehman

8. 12J-Bill Jones, Jr.

9. 24B-Dustin Baney

10. 2C-Cory Thornton

Heat Race #2:

1. 95-Garrett Bard

2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

3. 23-Devon Borden

4. 67-Justin Whittal

5. 33W-Michael Walter II

6. 45-Jeff Halligan

7. 35-Jason Shultz

8. 5-Dylan Cisney

9. 99-Devin Adams

10. 29-Dan Shetler

Heat Race #3:

1. 1-Logan Wagner

2. 33-Gerard McIntyre

3. 28F-Davie Franek

4. 12-Blane Heimbach

5. 10X-Ryan Smith

6. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

7. 55-Mike Wagner

8. 98-Jarrett Cavalet

9. 24T-TJ Greve

10. 10-Jake Waters

B-Main:

1. 55-Mike Wagner

2. 5-Dylan Cisney

3. 47K-Kody Lehman

4. 35-Jason Shultz

5. 99-Devin Adams

6. 12J-Bill Jones, Jr.

7. 98-Jarrett Cavalet

8. 29-Dan Shetler

9. 24T-TJ Greve

10. 24B-Dustin Baney

11. 10-Jake Waters

12. 2C-Cory Thornton

A-Main:

1. 23-Devon Borden

2. 11-TJ Stutts

3. 12-Blane Heimbach

4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe

5. 33-Gerard McIntyre

6. 95-Garrett Bard

7. 67-Justin Whittal

8. 45-Jeff Halligan

9. 55-Mike Wagner

10. 5-Dylan Cisney

11. 33W-Michael Walter II

12. 35B-Austin Bishop

13. 47K-Kody Lehman

14. 5K-Jake Karklin

15. 69K-Kassidy Kreitz

16. 35-Jason Shultz

17. 17B-Steve Buckwalter

18. 99-Devin Adams

19. 28F-Davie Franek

20. 77-Derek Locke

21. 36*-Devin Brenneman

22. 12J-Bill Jones, Jr.

23. 10X-Ryan Smith

24. 1-Logan Wagner