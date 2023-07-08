Borden Dominates Feature at Port Royal

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (July 8, 2023) — Devon Borden won the sprint car feature Saturday at Port Royal Speedway. Borden took the lead early from Garrett Bard and opened a 3.596 second lead at the finish of the 25-lap main event. The win was Borden’s third of the 2023 season.
Bard, who moved up to the 410 sprint car division after being a standout in the PA Sprint Series, took the early lead in the main event. Borden was able to quickly move up from seventh starting position to take the lead from Borden six laps into the feature.
From there Borden pulled away while Bard dropped back to sixth at the finish.
Up front Border remained unchallenged for the victory while T.J. Stutts and Blane Heimbach diced for the second position with Stutts coming up with the spot. Lucas Wolfe, and Gerard McIntyre rounded out the top five.
Port Royal Speedway
Port Royal, Pennsylvania
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. 5K-Jake Karklin
2. 11-TJ Stutts
3. 35B-Austin Bishop
4. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz
5. 36*-Devin Brenneman
6. 77-Derek Locke
7. 47K-Kody Lehman
8. 12J-Bill Jones, Jr.
9. 24B-Dustin Baney
10. 2C-Cory Thornton
Heat Race #2:
1. 95-Garrett Bard
2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
3. 23-Devon Borden
4. 67-Justin Whittal
5. 33W-Michael Walter II
6. 45-Jeff Halligan
7. 35-Jason Shultz
8. 5-Dylan Cisney
9. 99-Devin Adams
10. 29-Dan Shetler
Heat Race #3:
1. 1-Logan Wagner
2. 33-Gerard McIntyre
3. 28F-Davie Franek
4. 12-Blane Heimbach
5. 10X-Ryan Smith
6. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
7. 55-Mike Wagner
8. 98-Jarrett Cavalet
9. 24T-TJ Greve
10. 10-Jake Waters
B-Main:
1. 55-Mike Wagner
2. 5-Dylan Cisney
3. 47K-Kody Lehman
4. 35-Jason Shultz
5. 99-Devin Adams
6. 12J-Bill Jones, Jr.
7. 98-Jarrett Cavalet
8. 29-Dan Shetler
9. 24T-TJ Greve
10. 24B-Dustin Baney
11. 10-Jake Waters
12. 2C-Cory Thornton
A-Main:
1. 23-Devon Borden
2. 11-TJ Stutts
3. 12-Blane Heimbach
4. 5W-Lucas Wolfe
5. 33-Gerard McIntyre
6. 95-Garrett Bard
7. 67-Justin Whittal
8. 45-Jeff Halligan
9. 55-Mike Wagner
10. 5-Dylan Cisney
11. 33W-Michael Walter II
12. 35B-Austin Bishop
13. 47K-Kody Lehman
14. 5K-Jake Karklin
15. 69K-Kassidy Kreitz
16. 35-Jason Shultz
17. 17B-Steve Buckwalter
18. 99-Devin Adams
19. 28F-Davie Franek
20. 77-Derek Locke
21. 36*-Devin Brenneman
22. 12J-Bill Jones, Jr.
23. 10X-Ryan Smith
24. 1-Logan Wagner