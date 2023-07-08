Rogers Wins MSCS Feature at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (July 8, 2023) — Jadon Rogers won the Midwest Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Rogers, from Worthington, Indiana took the lead on lap 8 from Brandon Spencer and drove away for the victory. Thomas Meseraull moved up from 6th starting position to claim the runner up position. Brayden Fox, Spencer, and Chance Rum rounded out the top five.
Midwest Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Qualifying Flight A
1. 53-Brayden Fox, 13.290[4]
2. 19-Alec Sipes, 13.611[8]
3. 99-Kyle Johnson, 13.694[3]
4. 16-Harley Burns, 13.810[5]
5. 7-Travis Thompson, 13.816[2]
6. 04-Jadon Rogers, 13.907[1]
7. 0G-Kyle Shipley, 14.024[7]
8. 4R-John Sluss, 14.248[6]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 26-Chance Crum, 13.692[1]
2. 22-Brandon Spencer, 13.796[4]
3. 10-Aric Gentry, 13.858[5]
4. 5K-Kayla Roell, 13.893[8]
5. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert, 13.932[7]
6. 06-Rylan Gray, 14.133[2]
7. I1-Ivan Glotzbach, 14.244[6]
8. 24-Mason Giddens, 14.657[3]
Qualifying Flight C
1. 24P-Tye Mihocko, 13.209[1]
2. 23K-Thomas Meseraull, 13.364[2]
3. 27-Evan Mosley, 13.446[7]
4. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.537[4]
5. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 13.609[3]
6. 4B-Donny Brackett, 13.623[5]
7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 13.760[8]
8. 78-Rob Caho Jr, 14.500[6]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 53-Brayden Fox[4]
2. 04-Jadon Rogers[6]
3. 16-Harley Burns[1]
4. 7-Travis Thompson[5]
5. 4R-John Sluss[8]
6. 0G-Kyle Shipley[7]
7. 19-Alec Sipes[3]
8. 99-Kyle Johnson[2]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 5K-Kayla Roell[1]
2. 22-Brandon Spencer[3]
3. 26-Chance Crum[4]
4. 06-Rylan Gray[6]
5. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[7]
6. 10-Aric Gentry[2]
7. 24-Mason Giddens[8]
8. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[5]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 34-Sterling Cling[1]
2. 23K-Thomas Meseraull[3]
3. 4B-Donny Brackett[6]
4. 24P-Tye Mihocko[4]
5. 27-Evan Mosley[2]
6. 24M-Hunter Maddox[5]
7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[7]
8. 78-Rob Caho Jr[8]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 0G-Kyle Shipley[1]
2. 19-Alec Sipes[4]
3. 10-Aric Gentry[2]
4. 24M-Hunter Maddox[3]
5. 78-Rob Caho Jr[9]
6. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[6]
7. 24-Mason Giddens[5]
8. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[8]
DNS: 99-Kyle Johnson
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 04-Jadon Rogers[2]
2. 23K-Thomas Meseraull[6]
3. 53-Brayden Fox[5]
4. 22-Brandon Spencer[1]
5. 26-Chance Crum[8]
6. 16-Harley Burns[7]
7. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[14]
8. 24M-Hunter Maddox[19]
9. 4R-John Sluss[13]
10. 10-Aric Gentry[18]
11. 5K-Kayla Roell[4]
12. 34-Sterling Cling[3]
13. 27-Evan Mosley[15]
14. 78-Rob Caho Jr[20]
15. 19-Alec Sipes[17]
16. 0G-Kyle Shipley[16]
17. 7-Travis Thompson[10]
18. 4B-Donny Brackett[9]
19. 06-Rylan Gray[11]
20. 24P-Tye Mihocko[12]