Rain Claims ASCS A-Feature at Thunderbird Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (July 14, 2023) – Making every effort to get Friday’s program in with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com at Thunderbird Speedway, Mother Nature swooped in and ended the 25-lap affair with 11 Laps officially completed.

Under caution for a stalled car, the wind, which had started to intensify a few laps earlier, finally increased to an unsafe level and forced the field to the Pits. It wasn’t long before lightning flashed over the track, and heavy rain began to fall.

To that point, Wayne Johnson had led every lap and was on track to land his 60th career win.

As the race fell short of the halfway mark, and a checked flag was not thrown, all prize money will be paid evenly ($770) to each A-Feature starter, and 86-points awarded.

Eligible National Tour teams will also receive full appearance money.

The Driver’s Project Qualifying and AR Dyno Specialty Heat Races were completed. Kade Morton established a new ASCS Track Record with a time of 17.331-seconds. Heat Race wins went to Jeffrey Newell, Brandon Anderson, and Wayne Johnson.

The American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com will try again on Saturday, July 15, at Batesville Motor Speedway. Gates opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Admission is $20 for adults, $5 for youth (7-14), and free for kids six and under.

Batesville Motor Speedway is located at 5090 Heber Springs Rd. in Locust Grove, Ark. Information on the track is online at http://batesvillemotorspeedway.com.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

