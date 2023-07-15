Austin McCarl Nabs $5,000 in Late Race Pass on Exciting Night at Knoxville! Chase Randall Takes $5,000 360 Shootout On Last Lap

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (July 15, 2023) – Austin McCarl was patient in taking a late race lead to win the $5,000 and a half beef Van Wall Night feature during the Marion County Fair Saturday at Knoxville. The Altoona, Iowa native’s win was his seventh 410 victory here, and his first of the year aboard the Offil family Country Builders Construction #88. Chase Randall threw a slider at Garet Williamson on the last lap to take the 360 Shootout worth $5,000 and a half hog. The Waco, Texas driver’s win was his third in a row here, on a night that saw plenty of bonuses from the Knoxville 360 Boosters.

Tasker Phillips led the 20-lap 410 main event early over Terry McCarl, Lynton Jeffrey, Jake Bubak and Austin McCarl. Terry McCarl and Phillips tussled for the lead, exchanging the spot three times before Terry took it for good on lap six. He entered lapped traffic on lap seven as Bubak found his way around Phillips and into second. Meanwhile, Davey Heskin moved into the top four.

Bubak tracked down the leader and passed McCarl in turn three in traffic on lap eleven. Heskin followed him into second. Bubak looked strong up front before losing a driveline with six to go and pulling off. Heskin assumed the lead at that point ahead of Terry and Austin McCarl, who grabbed third on lap 15.

Chase Randall passed Phillips for fourth on lap 17, before the latter stopped with a flat left rear on lap 19, setting up a green, white, checker finish. Heskin led Terry McCarl, Austin McCarl, Randall and Lynton Jeffrey. Ayrton Gennetten also suffered a flat under the caution. He would have restarted seventh.

Austin McCarl shot around his father for second on the restart, while Randall moved into third. Heskin took off from the field and took the white flag, but before a lap could be completed, Gennetten came to a stop again.

It was the chance that Austin needed, as he moved around Heskin to gain the victory. Randall finished third, ahead of Terry McCarl and Justin Henderson. Jeffrey, Riley Goodno, Roger Crockett, Tasker Phillips and Sawyer Phillips rounded out the top ten. Jeffrey set quick time, and Gennetten, Tasker Phillips and Henderson won the heats.

“Normally, I hate yellows and they come out for me when I pass somebody,” said Austin in Victory Lane. “About halfway through the race I was trying to pass a guy who was running the middle and Davey smoked me, and some other guys. I had no idea where I was running. I was running down my Dad and I knew he started on the front row. I thought I had to be close. When the yellow came out, I was running third and I was thankful for the yellow. I needed that one. This feels really good. We’ve been working and working on this thing, just trying to look like that 21 (Brian Brown) car. Tonight the car was really nice.”

Garet Williamson shot by the front row to lead early in the 25-lap 360 Shootout ahead of Tony Rost by .018 second, Davey Heskin, Dusitn Selvage and Chase Randall. Kaleb Johnson spun but kept it going. After a caution he blended back into the field. Selvage took third from Heskin on the restart, and Randall moved into fourth.

On lap three, Randall gained second from Rost with a slider, and Selvage followed him into third on lap four. Heskin moved up to fourth on lap five before the leaders hit lapped traffic on the eighth circuit. Heskin moved by Selvage for third on lap nine. Williamson set a torrid pace in traffic, but with four laps to go, Randall, started reeling him in.

In the final corners on the last lap, Randall slid at Williamson, causing the leader to get above the cushion. Randall would cross first, while Williamson held on for second. Heskin was third, ahead of Selvage and Scott Bogucki. Austin McCarl, Rost, Jamie Ball, Ryan Giles and Clint Garner completed the top ten. The 54-car field saw Bogucki and Groenendyk set quick time in their respective groups. Selvage, Dusty Zomer, Gunner Ramey, Kade Higday, Jacob Hughes and Chris Martin won heats. Collin Moyle claimed the C main and Tasker Phillips took the B. The 360 Booster Club paid out several bonuses in addition to the feature paying $5,000 to the winner and $1,000 to start.

“I wanted to get to the lead early, but Garet did a phenomenal job kind of controlling the race,” said Randall in Victory Lane. “Being up front was the key with how the track was. I was making so many bad decisions in lapped traffic. I couldn’t find a good place for me. I found the bottom in one and two on one lap, and it worked for me. Garet kind of got crossed up behind guys like I did, and I kind of ran him down. I got just close enough to make a move. This is 90% mental. Once you get your first one, you know hard work can pay off.”

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (15), 15.707 ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 1X, Jake Bubak, Arvada, CO (2), 15.850; 3. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (20), 15.871; 4. 11, Roger Crockett, Broken Arrow, OK (4), 15.893; 5. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 15.943; 6. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (21), 15.980; 7. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (8), 15.982; 8. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (18), 15.985; 9. 2KS, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (14), 16.012; 10. 12X, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (13), 16.016; 11. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (3), 16.037; 12. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.072; 13. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (12), 16.077; 14. 18T, Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville, OR (22), 16.107; 15. 1, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (10), 16.154; 16. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (17), 16.304; 17. 7A, Will Armitage, Athens, IL (16), 16.460; 18. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA (1), 16.506; 19. 4W, Matt Wasmund, Jackson, MN (19), 16.611; 20. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (9), 16.620; 21. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (6), 16.673; 22. 15, Jack Potter, Kansas City, MO (7), 17.107

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:13.4: 1. Ayrton Gennetten (3); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 3. Dustin Selvage (1); 4. Christopher Thram (2); 5. AJ Moeller (4); 6. Roger Crockett (5); 7. Matt Wasmund (7); 8. Jack Potter (8)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:14.4: 1. Tasker Phillips (2); 2. Terry McCarl (5); 3. Jake Bubak (4); 4. Sawyer Phillips (3); 5. Will Armitage (1); 6. Landon Hansen (6) DNS – Tanner Holmes

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:12.9: 1. Justin Henderson (2); 2. Chase Randall (4); 3. Davey Heskin (5); 4. Riley Goodno (3); 5. Austin McCarl (6); 6. Cole Mincer (1); 7. Joe Simbro (7)

A main (started), 22 Laps, NT: 1. Austin McCarl (5); 2. Davey Heskin (6); 3. Chase Randall (8); 4. Terry McCarl (2); 5. Justin Henderson (11); 6. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 7. Riley Goodno (13); 8. Roger Crockett (9); 9. Tasker Phillips (1); 10. Sawyer Phillips (12); 11. Dustin Selvage (15); 12. Christopher Thram (14); 13. Ayrton Gennetten (7); 14. Tanner Holmes (22); 15. AJ Moeller (10); 16. Matt Wasmund (19); 17. Will Armitage (16); 18. Joe Simbro (20); 19. Cole Mincer (17); 20. Landon Hansen (18); 21. Jack Potter (21); 22. Jake Bubak (3). Lap Leaders: T. Phillips 1-3, T. McCarl 4, T. Phillips 5, T. McCarl 6-10, Bubak 11-14, Heskin 15-20, A. McCarl 21-22. Hard-charger: Holmes.

360 Results

Time Trial Group One (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 84, Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust. (9), 16.292; 2. 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (13), 16.332; 3. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (10), 16.338; 4. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (3), 16.390; 5. 9G, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (6), 16.445; 6. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (8), 16.497; 7. 6, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (1), 16.622; 8. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (5), 16.668; 9. 77X, Alex Hill, Six Nations, ONT, Can. (26), 16.768; 10. 1K, Kelby Watt, Adel, IA (22), 16.771; 11. 76, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (16), 16.823; 12. 87J, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS (24), 16.882; 13. 8M, Kade Morton, Coweta, OK (11), 16.898; 14. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO (7), 16.969; 15. 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (14), 16.982; 16. 14X, Joey Danley, Lincoln, NE (23), 16.983; 17. 3J, Dusty Zomer, Brandon, SD (4), 17.004; 18. 57B, Boyd Peterson, Ithaca, NE (2), 17.062; 19. 75AU, Tyler Blank, California, MO (19), 17.125; 20. 4C, Tuesday Calderwood, Goodyear, AZ (25), 17.127; 21. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (20), 17.160; 22. 50K, Kyle Bellm, Nixa, MO (18), 17.164; 23. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (21), 17.212; 24. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (17), 17.507; 25. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (15), 17.739; 26. 17N, Nathan Anderson, Newton, IA (12), 18.416; 27. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (27), NT

Time Trial Group Two (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 17, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (10), 16.519; 2. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (1), 16.585; 3. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (13), 16.651; 4. 24W, Garet Williamson, Columbia, MO (15), 16.661; 5. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (22), 16.723; 6. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (24), 16.724; 7. 1E, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (19), 16.767; 8. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.795; 9. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (26), 16.799; 10. 6A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (7), 16.806; 11. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (23), 16.816; 12. 18, Ryan Roberts, Aurora, NE (18), 16.828; 13. 24H, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (27), 16.830; 14. 8H, Jacob Hughes, Hartford, SD (4), 16.840; 15. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (14), 16.847; 16. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (12), 16.866; 17. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (17), 16.938; 18. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (8), 16.942; 19. 7A, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA (5), 17.017; 20. 55B, Chase Brown, Yutan, NE (2), 17.033; 21. 4G, Cole Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (9), 17.116; 22. 23S, Stu Snyder, Waverly, NE (6), 17.179; 23. 77, John Klabunde, Fort Calhoun, NE (20), 17.515; 24. 75X, JT Imperial, Mesa, AZ (3), 17.657; 25. 91, Brandon Stevenson, Holstein, IA (21), 18.055; 26. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA (25), 18.489; 27. 5D, Grae Anderson, Des Moines, IA (16), 18.896

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Dustin Selvage (4); 2. Kelby Watt (3); 3. Kade Morton (2); 4. Jamie Ball (5); 5. Tyler Blank (7); 6. Scott Bogucki (6); 7. Kyle Bellm (8); 8. John Anderson (9); 9. Joey Danley (1)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.0: 1. Dusty Zomer (1); 2. Austin McCarl (4); 3. Chase Randall (6); 4. Timothy Smith (2); 5. Ryan Giles (5); 6. Nathan Mills (3); 7. Tuesday Calderwood (7); 8. JJ Beaver (8); 9. Nathan Anderson (9)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:00.9: 1. Gunner Ramey (2); 2. Jace Park (3); 3. Sawyer Phillips (6); 4. Riley Goodno (5); 5. Alex Hill (4); 6. Boyd Peterson (1); 7. Collin Moyle (7); 8. Aidan Zoutte (8) DNS – Austin Miller

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Kade Higday (2); 2. Garet Williamson (5); 3. Miles Paulus (1); 4. Alex Vande Voort (3); 5. Josh Higday (4); 6. Jack Anderson (7); 7. Stu Snyder (8); 8. Tyler Groenendyk (6); 9. Brandon Stevenson (9)

Heat five (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.5: 1. Jacob Hughes (2); 2. Davey Heskin (6); 3. Ryan Leavitt (4); 4. Kaleb Johnson (5); 5. Tasker Phillips (3); 6. John Klabunde (8); 7. Chase Brown (7); 8. Tyler Graves (9); 9. Alan Zoutte (1)

Heat six (started), 7 Laps, 2:01.7: 1. Chris Martin (2); 2. Clint Garner (4); 3. Tony Rost (6); 4. Ben Brown (1); 5. Ryan Roberts (3); 6. Cam Martin (5); 7. JT Imperial (8); 8. Cole Garner (7); 9. Grae Anderson (9)

C main (started), 8 Laps, 2:22.3: 1. Collin Moyle (1); 2. Stu Snyder (4); 3. Cole Garner (2); 4. Kyle Bellm (3) 5. John Klabunde (6); 6. JT Imperial (8) / 7. Brandon Stevenson (10); 8. JJ Beaver (5); 9. Aidan Zoutte (7); 10. John Anderson (9); 11. Tyler Graves (12); 12. Grae Anderson (13); 13. Nathan Anderson (11)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:59.4: 1. Tasker Phillips (4); 2. Alex Vande Voort (2); 3. Nathan Mills (3); 4. Alex Hill (1); 5. Ryan Roberts (6); 6. Kade Morton (5); 7. Jacob Hughes (8); 8. Gunner Ramey (9); 9. Miles Paulus (12); 10. Chris Martin (10); 11. Timothy Smith (7); 12. Dusty Zomer (13); 13. Jack Anderson (17); 14. Kyle Bellm (23); 15. Tyler Blank (16); 16. Joey Danley (11); 17. Stu Snyder (21) ($1000 Bonus from KnoxVegas); 18. JT Imperial (24); 19. Tuesday Calderwood (18); 20. Ben Brown (15); 21. Chase Brown (19); 22. Collin Moyle (20); 23. Cole Garner (22); 24. Boyd Peterson (14) DNS – Alan Zoutte, John Klabunde

A main (started), 25 Laps, NT: 1. Chase Randall (6); 2. Garet Williamson (3); 3. Davey Heskin (5); 4. Dustin Selvage (2); 5. Scott Bogucki (7); 6. Austin McCarl (11); 7. Tony Rost (1); 8. Jamie Ball (9); 9. Ryan Giles (15); 10. Clint Garner (10); 11. Kelby Watt (17); 12. Tasker Phillips (21); 13. Sawyer Phillips (4); 14. Riley Goodno (13); 15. Jace Park (19); 16. Cam Martin (18); 17. Tyler Groenendyk (14); 18. Ryan Leavitt (12) ($1000 Bonus from KnoxVegas); 19. Alex Hill (22); 20. Josh Higday (16); 21. Alex Vande Voort (20); 22. Kaleb Johnson (8); 23. Nathan Mills (23); 24. Kade Higday (24). Lap Leaders: Williamson 1-24, Randall 25. $1000 Husker Hard-charger: T. Phillips.