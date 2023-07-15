Cam Schafer Wins Renegades Main at Mississippi Thunder Speedway

Fountain City, WI, July 14, 2023

A hot, sticky afternoon and a threatening forecast couldn’t keep 16 intrepid Pirtek Renegades traditional sprint racers from making the Friday afternoon tow to Fountain City, Wisconsin, and the Renegades first ever visit to the Mississippi Thunder Speedway. Nick DaRonco snared checkers in the Pirtek heat race #1, while Zach Widdes continued his trend of piling up heat race wins in the RTS Podcast heat #2. Cam Schafer bested the field with 139 passing points, moving up from eighth to finish third in the first qualifier.

The 2c of Brad Cunningham redrew the pole to for the feature with the #99 of Bryan Roach drawing the #2 pill. At the drop of the green, Roach paced the field for a few laps before Schafer took command from his third row starting position. While Schafer stretched his lead, Roach, Zach Widdes, Jake Kouba, and Nick DaRonco all battled for the runner-up spot. Just past halfway, DaRonco finally established the #8 in second and set sail for Schafer. While able to make steady progress, the Britt, MN, chauffeur simply didn’t have enough remaining laps to mount a serious challenge for the lead as Schafer claimed his second sticker of the summer in front of DaRonco, Widdes, Kouba, and Roach.

No rest for the weary as the traditionals are right back in action tonight at their home track of Cedar Lake Speedway. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[6]; 2. 8-Nick DaRonco[5]; 3. 10Z-Zach Widdes[3]; 4. 6-Jake Kouba[9]; 5. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 6. 2C-Brad Cunningham[1]; 7. 87-Mike Mueller[8]; 8. 11J-Jori Hughes[11]; 9. 7X-Dan Atchison[4]; 10. 12-Johnny Parsons III[7]; 11. 57-Ryan Buck[10]; 12. 135-Joshua Hulberg[14]; 13. 25A-Ashley Williams[13]; 14. 95-Tony Gernert[16]; 15. (DNF) C4-Carl Wade[12]; 16. (DNS) 20L-Lucas Logue

Pirtek Heat #1 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Nick DaRonco[1]; 2. 12-Johnny Parsons III[3]; 3. 54-Cam Schafer[8]; 4. 99-Bryan Roach[5]; 5. 6-Jake Kouba[7]; 6. 11J-Jori Hughes[6]; 7. 25A-Ashley Williams[2]; 8. 135-Joshua Hulberg[4]

RTS Podcast Heat #2 (8 Laps): 1. 10Z-Zach Widdes[3]; 2. 2C-Brad Cunningham[5]; 3. 87-Mike Mueller[4]; 4. 7X-Dan Atchison[6]; 5. 57-Ryan Buck[2]; 6. C4-Carl Wade[7]; 7. 95-Tony Gernert[8]; 8. (DNS) 20L-Lucas Logue