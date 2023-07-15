Dietrich and Courtney Out for the Kings Royal

(July 15, 2023) — Two of the major players in the 40th Kings Royal at Eldora Speedway will not be in competition on Saturday. Tyler Courtney, the winner of the 38th Kings Royal, and Danny Dietrich have withdrawn from competition due to injuries.

Dietrich announced through his social media Saturday morning they had left Eldora after Dietrich suffered a injury after a trailer door came down on his leg and bent his knee sideways. Courtney crashed during the Knight Before the Kings Royal on Friday during the feature event. Courtney exited the car under his own power, but was walking gingerly after the incident. Clauson/Marshall Racing announced on Saturday morning that Courtney would not be competing due to a back injury suffered in the incident.

Dietrich finished 15th in the B-Main on Friday night, did not start the C-Main on Thursday, and finished 17th in the first twin 25 feature on Wednesday. Courtney finished 14th in the feature on Thursday and 10th in the second 25-lap feature on Wednesday.