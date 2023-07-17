Macri and Day to Fill in for Courtney at Clauson Marshall Racing

(July 17, 2023) — Clauson Marshall Racing (CMR) announced on Monday that Anthony Macri and Corey Day would split driving duties filling in for Tyler Courtney driving the team’s winged 410 sprint car entry after Courtney was injured in a crash Friday night at Eldora Speedway during the Knight Before the Kings Royal. In their announcement CMR stated Macri would take on the All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws events for the team including the Knoxville Nationals in August while Day will contest all of the High Limit Sprint Car Series portion of the team’s schedule.

The Macri/CMR combination will debut Tuesday at Lernerville Speedway during the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup before the team heads to the Midwest for a trio of races at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, Spoon River Speedway in Canton, Illinois, and Red Hill Raceway in Sumner, Illinois.

Macri, 24 from Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, has been among the leaders in feature wins over the past three seasons and has eight feature victories to his credit so far this season. Wednesday Macri was the talk of the sprint car world when he parted ways with his family-owned team right before the Kings Royal/Eldora Million weekend at Eldora Speedway. Lance Dewease drove the Macri entry for the Kings Royal weekend making two out of the four features during the weekend finishing 18th in the Kings Royal on Saturday.

Day, 19 from Clovis, California, has 10 feature wins so far this season and has been regarded as one of the top drivers under 20 years of age in the sport.

Courtney, winner of the past two All Star Circuit of Champions point titles with CMR, was leading the points and well on his way to capturing a third consecutive title before being sidelined. CMR hopes that bringing in a driver of Macri’s talent can assist them maintaining first place in car owner points.

There was no timetable given to when Courtney may return to the driver’s seat of the CMR entry.