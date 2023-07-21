Grant Passes Ballou on the Final Lap to Win at Gas City

GAS CITY, In. (July 21, 2023) — Justin Grant opened Indiana Sprint Week in spectacular style losing the lead coming to the white flag to Robert Ballou only to pass Ballou on the final corner to win by 0.005 seconds Friday at Gas City I-69 Speedway with the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series. The victory was the fourth of the year for the driver from Ione, California.

After the race Grant indicated he knew he might be under fire once slower cars came into play during that feature event.

“I tried to kind of circle that lap car on the outside and I was like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t good!'” said Grant in victory lane. “I knew if Robert jammed in there we’re able to get back by. Fortunately we had a really good race car so I would have hated to lose that one for for Kevin Birchmeier and, and TOPP Motorsports, NOS Energy Drink, MPV Express, they all give me a heck of an opportunity to drive this to drive this number four car and I’m super grateful. super thankful for it.”

Grant enlisted in some help for Indiana Sprint Week from one of the first car owners that hired him after leaving the West Coast.

“I’m really really grateful for my old buddy, my old pal, Jeff Walker, coming back and then crew chief for me again,” said Grant. “t’s pretty cool for me. You know, Jeff was the first guy to hire me and now I’ve gotten to hire Jeff and we’re having a lot of fun racing and it feels good to get us in victory lane.”

The initial start of the main event was short lived when Bayden Fox flipped between turns three and four. Fox emerged from the car under his own power.

Grant took the lead on the second attempt to the start that only lasted one lap when Alex Bright, who was running second, spun while challenging Grant for the lead. Bright stayed under power, but has to go to the tail due to being charged with the caution flag. Thomas Meseraull also was swept up in the incident and restarted at the tail of the field.

After the restart Grant continued to lead with Colton Cottle and Bacon in third.

The red flag appeared again for a big crash between Larry Kingseed and C.J. Leary in turn one. Both drivers exited the cars under their own power, but the cleanup was extensive.

Grant continued to pull away from the field while Ballou drove up to the third spot and started to pressure Cottle for second. On lap 10 Bacon was able to drive by both Ballou and Cottle for the runner up position off turn four.

Bacon’s time in second was short lived as he swapped positions with Ballou multiple times before Ballou grasped the second position on lap 13 off turn four.

On lap 22 Grant started overtaking the back of the field and allowed Ballou and Bacon to close. Eventually Grant and Ballou separated themselves from Bacon and setup a memorable finish.

Ballou kept working the back bumper of Grant, and made his moving coming to the white flag off turn four to take the lead. Grant refused to give up and was able to move a lapped car up a lane off the bottom while Ballou went to the top of the track. Grant got just enough of a run off turn four to win by the narrowest of margins. Ballou was second with Bacon, Mitchel Moles, and Kevin Thomas Jr. rounding out the top five.