Yellow Breeches For 410s And Summer Series For 358s Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg –The Yellow Breeches 500 Series for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars returns to Williams Grove Speedway coming up this Friday, July 28 at 7:30 pm on York County Racing Club Night.

The 410 sprints will compete in timed warm-up periods in order to set heat starting grids.

The 410 sprints will be competing for $5,000 to win and $500 to start in the Yellow Breeches feature event.

Also on the racing schedule will be a MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

The Summer Series main event will be 25 laps in distance.

For the 358 sprints, the Summer Series race will be the first of two in a row at Williams Grove as the oval hosts another of the series races on August 4 along with another full program of 410 sprint action.

The entire night of racing on August 4 will be presented by Bowhunters Superstore in Wellsville as they promoter their Bowhunters Bash slated for August 11 and 12.

The Bowhunters Brawl at Williams Grove on August 4 will feature pre-race giveaways from the Bowhunters Superstore and an autograph session with Bowhunters driver No. 99M Kyle Moody.

Only three races have been contested for the 358 sprints this season at Williams Grove thanks to rainouts. Winners have been Cody Fletcher, Derek Locke and Doug Hammaker.

MacMor Construction, based in Dillsburg, is a land development company now in its 10th year of operation.

Adult general admission for July 28 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.