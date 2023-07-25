Brian Brown on a rail for 65th Knoxville Raceway victory; To join All Stars at I-70 and Knoxville

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (July 24, 2023) – Brian Brown has been nearly unbeatable at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, and that trend certainly continued Saturday night, July 22, with “Blackjack” accomplishing another impressive triumph, this time wiring the field for a $5,000 payday and ultimately his fifth Knoxville Raceway victory of the season. Brown, now a 65-time winner at the Knoxville, Iowa, half-mile, commenced his most recent winning campaign from the front row, kicking-off the program with the second-fastest time during qualifying time trials, next finishing sixth during heat race action.

As suggested, Brown led every lap of the 20-lap contest, unphased by traffic with his lead actually increasing.

Altoona, Iowa’s Austin McCarl and former three-time All Star champion, Aaron Reutzel, rounded out the podium.

“We struggled all night long honestly,” Brown said in Knoxville Raceway victory lane. “This is a different car than we’ve had all year here. This was a car we won the Outlaw show with last year and then I crashed at the Capitani Classic. I feel like it really wasn’t right at the Nationals. I chose to bring this one, and after the heat race (finishing sixth) I was thinking it wasn’t a bad decision. Our team never quits though. If you give my team enough opportunities, it’s going to be good.”

Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2023 campaign with another action-packed agenda in the Midwest, first joining the All Star Circuit of Champions at I-70 Motorsports Park in Odessa, Missouri, on Friday, July 28, followed by another All Star Circuit of Champions contest at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 29. Each event will award an $8,000 payday.

Top-fives: 14

Top-tens: 20

Wins: 5

Kicked-off 2023 campaign with back-to-back 14th-place scores against the All Star Circuit of Champions at Volusia Speedway Park on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 7-8. Recorded back-to-back World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series top-five finishes at Volusia Speedway Park on Sunday, March 5; fifth and third during the Spring Showdown opener and DIRTcar Nationals make-up feature, respectively. Finished ninth from 18th in Lakeside Speedway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series event on April 11. Rallied from 21st to finish ninth in 34 Raceway’s High Limit Sprint Car Series event on Tuesday, April 25; earned a $1,200 bonus for his efforts. Charged from 13th to finish fourth in Eldora Speedway’s Let’s Race Two finale on Saturday, May 6. Hard charged his way from 25th (provisional) to fourth during High Limit Sprint Car Series action at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 16. Finished seventh during POWRi 410 action at Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa, on Friday, May 19. Won first feature of the season at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 20; started seventh, 61st career win. Finished fourth during Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, May 27. Won second feature of the season during Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, June 3; 62nd career win at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Earned back-to-back podium finishes against World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series at Knoxville Raceway; a win on Friday, June 9, and a runner-up finish on Saturday, June 10. Finished second in POWRi start at I-70 Motorsports Park on Friday, June 16. Finished fourth in Knoxville Raceway’s Border Battle on Saturday, June 17. Qualified for Huset’s Speedway’s $250,000-to-win High Bank Nationals; finished 18th. In addition, finished seventh in Friday’s High Bank Nationals preliminary. Earned fourth feature victory of 2023 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 8; started eighth. Finished fourth in his respective Eldora Million preliminary feature on Wednesday, July 12. Finished sixth in Eldora Speedway’s Eldora Million A-Main on Thursday, July 13. Earned fifth feature victory of 2023 at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, July 22; led every lap.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 197 total feature victories, as well as six track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.brianbrownracing.com.