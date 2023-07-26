VanInwegen Wires Decker Memorial CRSA Field At Thunder Mountain

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – Billy VanInwegen took home a prestigious victory on Sunday at Thunder Mountain Speedway, capturing the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products A-Main on Decker Memorial Night.

It was the second win of the CRSA 2023 season for “Billy V” who was piloting the VanDusen family-owned No. 56V. The win marked his first since a dominating performance at Weedsport and was the Port Jervis, NY’s sixth career win on tour, tying him with drivers like Steve Lapine, Jamie Christian, Eddie Strada, Thomas Radivoy, Dalton Herrick and Jordan Hutton.

A tricky feature surface gave drivers all they could handle but saw great stories on the podium. Ron Greek, a first-time CRSA winner at Thunder Mountain in 2022, would take the second step on the podium. Aaron Shelton would bring team owner Matt Priscott their career best finish with a fine third place effort. Radivoy and Tyler Chartrand rounded out the top five.

The races Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger of the race and an additional $25 went to “The Canadian Kid” Tomy Moreau, who passed nine cars enroute to a fourteenth place finish.

Shelton took home an extra $25 as he earned the Maguire Cars “Magnificent Move of the Race” for a career-best run of third in the event.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products will now head to Fonda Speedway on Saturday July 29 for another round of the Pit Stop Convenience Stores “I-90 Pit Stop Challenge” series.

A-VERDI STORAGE CONTAINERS CRSA SPRINTS POWERED BY SUPER GEN PRODUCTS @ THUNDER MOUNTAIN SPEEDWAY OFFICIAL RESULTS- Sunday July 23rd, 2023:

A-MAIN RESULTS (25 Laps): 1. 56V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[2] ($1,000); 2. 28-Ron Greek[1]; 3. 22M-Aaron Shelton[3]; 4. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy[5]; 5. 12-Tyler Chartrand[7]; 6. 19EM-Emily VanInwegen[8]; 7. 8-Dillon Paddock[6]; 8. 9K-Kyle Pierce[13]; 9. 4T-Ray Preston[10]; 10. 33-Scott Landers[9]; 11. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[11]; 12. 13T-Trevor Years[4]; 13. J27-John Cunningham[15]; 14. 22-Tomy Moreau[23]; 15. 29-Dalton Herrick[17]; 16. 66-Jordan Hutton[12]; 17. 4-Cliff Pierce[16]; 18. 21B-Blake Warner[14]; 19. 23-John Smith[21]; 20. (DNF) 1986-Mark Connoly[22]; 21. (DNF) 18C-Dan Craun[20]; 22. (DNF) D9-Dustin Sehn[18]; 23. (DNF) 30-Kirsten Dombroski[19]

Powdertech Powdercoating Hard Charger Bonus: 22 Tomy Moreau +9 Spots

Maguire Family of Dealerships “Magnificent Move of the Race”: 22m Aaron Shelton

Heats (8 laps)

#1: 1. 12-Tyler Chartrand[3]; 2. 33-Scott Landers[1]; 3. 22M-Aaron Shelton[4]; 4. 1Q-Thomas Radivoy[2]; 5. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr[6]; 6. 4-Cliff Pierce[5]; 7. 29-Dalton Herrick[8]; 8. 22-Tomy Moreau[7]

#2: 1. 8-Dillon Paddock[3]; 2. 19EM-Emily VanInwegen[7]; 3. 4T-Ray Preston[6]; 4. 9K-Kyle Pierce[2]; 5. J27-John Cunningham[1]; 6. D9-Dustin Sehn[4]; 7. 18C-Dan Craun[5]; 8. 1986-Mark Connoly[8]

#3: 1. 56V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[6]; 2. 13T-Trevor Years[1]; 3. 28-Ron Greek[4]; 4. 66-Jordan Hutton[7]; 5. 21B-Blake Warner[3]; 6. 30-Kirsten Dombroski[2]; 7. 23-John Smith[5]