BOSS / FAST Double-Double Weekend at Paragon Speedway

For the first time this season, the MPD Racing Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series and the Ti22 Performance FAST On Dirt sprint car tours will come together on one race track. In fact, the dynamic duo will do it on consecutive nights at the newly renovated Paragon Speedway in Indiana. For any sprint car fan, getting two 410 sprint car sanctions together on one night is a dream come true!

Ricky Lewis will lead the BOSS tour into Paragon with a comfortable point lead over Korbyn Hayslett with a fast-closing Isaac Chapple in the third spot. Cody Gardner and Jesse Vermillion complete a very competitive top 5 with Lee Underwood, Brian Ruhlman, Dustin Ingle, Blake Vermillion and Steve Little rounding out the top 10.

On the FAST side, the Paragon fans will get a rare glimpse of high speed winged 410 racing as Pennsylvania’s Brandon Spithaler leads the tour into town with Ricky Peterson in the runner-up spot, just ahead of a fast-closing Danny Sams III. Sams and Spithaler are fresh off tour wins this past weekend. Justin Clark and Jordan Ryan round out the front 5 with Jeremy Weaver, Jack Sodeman Jr, Sean Rayhall, Mitch Harble and Trey Jacobs making up the top 10.

The very tough Paragon weekly racers are expected along with a few surprise entries, especially on the winged side of things! Friday’s pit gates will open at 4 with general admission gates at 5. Adult general admission is $20 with 12 and under free and pit passes will be $35. Pit passes for ages 12 and under are just $20.

On Saturday, gate will open an hour earlier with pits at 3 and general admission at 4. Adult general admission will be $25 , 12 and under again free. Pit passes will remain $35 with kids 12 and under $20 in the pits.

For competing teams with BOSS, cars must be on 4 corner Hoosier Racing tires. The right rear tire must be the spec Hoosiers from 2022 or 2023. So, the right rear can be the Medium, H15 or D15A. The left rears and fronts are open to any Hoosier racing tire. We do not mark tires, so you do not have to run the same right rear all night. The purse for the 2 nights is as follows:

Friday: 2500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300, 300.

Saturday: 4000, 2000, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 450, 425, 400, 375, 350, 340, 330, 320, 310, 300, 300, 300, 300.

Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to Mad Tree Brewing, Outsider’s Merchandise & Apparel, Elizabeth Gardner Photography and E A Home Supply. There is also a free tire thanks to Hoosier Tire for the main event winner and 4 other random bonus awards thanks to All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Cowen Truck Line, All Star Performance and Indy Race Parts.

For teams competing on the FAST winged side of the program, cars again must be on all 4 corner Hoosier tires. Both rear tires must be the 2022 or 2023 national spec tires. Right rears can be Medium, H15 or D15A and we do not mark tires. Left rears can be the H12 or D12A. Wings must be flat top with maximum 2″ wickerbill. The following purses will be in effect:

Friday: 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 350, 350, 350, 350, 350.

Saturday: 5000, 3000, 1500, 1000, 750, 650, 550, 500, 475, 450, 425, 400, 390, 380, 370, 360, 300, 300, 300, 300.

Heat races will pay: 40, 30, 20, 10 thanks to NAPA of Fremont, Mad Tree Brewing, and Elite Wings USA. Bonus awards for Hard Charger and Hard Luck are provided by Indy Race Parts and All Star Performance.

Drivers and teams in both tours will need to be using the yellow Westhold transponders. The track will have them for rent for just $5 per night. RaceCeiver radios are mandatory anytime cars are on the track, including for engine heat. Mufflers are NOT required. Drivers and teams will pay NO entry fees or membership fees with BOSS/FAST! Tires and fuel will be available at the track. Please text Aaron at 740-703-3768 to reserve tire sizes.

For teams needing a place to stay, we have a deal with the Best Western in Martinsville, Indiana for $77 a night plus tax. Call 765-342-1842 to make a reservation. We hope to see everyone this weekend! With the forecasted temperatures, please, everyone drink lots of water and fluids the next few days!