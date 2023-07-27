OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY CHRISTMAS IN JULY TOY DRIVE REMINDER

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (July 27, 2023) – The holiday spirit is in full swing at Ohsweken Speedway as we gear up for our highly anticipated Christmas in July this Friday July 28th.

We would like to remind all our devoted fans and attendees to join us in making this year’s event even more special by participating in our heartwarming Toy Drive. We are calling upon our generous community to help us make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children during this joyous occasion. One small act of kindness can bring an abundance of happiness to these kids, and we invite you all to be a part of it. Here’s how you can spread the joy:

WHAT: Ohsweken Speedway Christmas in July Toy Drive

WHEN: Friday July 28, 2023

WHERE: Ohsweken Speedway

HOW: Simply bring a new, unwrapped toy to the front grandstand gate.

In appreciation of your kindness and support, every fan who brings a new, unwrapped toy will receive a $5 discount at the front grandstand gate. This is our way of saying thank you for making a difference and contributing to the happiness of the children in our community. The Ohsweken Speedway Christmas in July Toy Drive aims to collect a wide range of toys for children of all ages, ensuring that every child experiences the joy and magic of Christmas, regardless of their circumstances.

Your contribution will make a significant difference, bringing happiness and smiles to the faces of deserving kids.