Jake Swanson Conquers Lincoln Park Sprint Week Feature

July 27, 2023 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana- Jake Swanson won the USAC National Sprint Car Sprint Week feature Thursday night. Swanson was followed by Robert Ballou, Brady Bacon, Justin Grant and Chase Stockon
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: July 27, 2023 – Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana – 5/16-Mile Dirt Track – 36th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing
HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.370; 2. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.370; 3. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-12.372; 4. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-12.378; 5. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.473; 6. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.534; 7. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-12.557; 8. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-12.616; 9. Daison Pursley, 5p, KO-12.617; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 42, Cheney-12.639; 11. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.688; 12. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.710; 13. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.757; 14. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-12.768; 15. Logan Seavey, 2B, 2B Racing-12.772; 16. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-12.776; 17. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-12.780; 18. Ricky Lewis, 41, Brown-12.796; 19. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Ensign-12.846; 20. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.854; 21. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 51T, Tafoya-12.861; 22. Stevie Sussex, 77s, Sturgeon-12.899; 23. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.920; 24. Jordan Kinser, 04, Burton-12.935; 25. Jadon Rogers, 14, 4J Motorsports-12.968; 26. Jake Scott, 33, Miller-12.979; 27. Todd Hobson, 5T, Daming-12.990; 28. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-13.015; 29. Dalton Stevens, 99x, Stevens-13.035; 30. Ivan Glotzbach, i1, Glotzbach-13.091; 31. Todd Moule, 26, Moule-13.107; 32. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-13.111; 33. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-13.131; 34. Tye Mihocko, 5, Wilson-13.170; 35. Dave Darland, 36D, Darland/Curb-Agajanian-13.178; 36. Brent Beauchamp, 34B, Olson-13.292; 37. Evan Mosley, 27, Barkdull-13.313; 38. Tim Creech, 31, Creech-13.330; 39. Alec Sipes, 19, Hayward-13.355; 40. Logan Calderwood, 6, Calderwood-13.387; 41. Rylan Gray, 06, Gray-13.583; 42. Travis Millar, 93AU, Millar-13.710; 43. Tayte Williamson, 20, Williamson-13.743; 44. Kyle Johnson, 99J, Johnson-13.841; 45. Tony Helton, 87, Miller-14.290; 46. Johnny Ivers, 55, Ivers/Thomas-14.316; 47. Justin Meneely, 100, Meneely-14.757; 48. Troy Carey, 45N, Carey-15.030; 49. Joey Amantea, 88J, Amantea-NT; 50. Justin Zimmerman, 1, D-Up-NT.
SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Justin Grant, 3. Eddie Tafoya Jr., 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Brandon Mattox, 7. Daison Pursley, 8. Dalton Stevens, 9. Rylan Gray, 10. Zack Pretorius, 11. Johnny Ivers. NT
ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2. Stevie Sussex, 3. Chase Stockon, 4. Tye Mihocko, 5. Ricky Lewis, 6. Jake Scott, 7. Tim Creech, 8. Sterling Cling, 9. Ivan Glotzbach, 10. Travis Millar, 11. Justin Meneely, 12. Mitchel Moles. NT
T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Matt Westfall, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Briggs Danner, 6. Todd Hobson, 7. Dave Darland, 8. Alec Sipes, 9. Todd Moule, 10. Tayte Williamson, 11. Troy Carey, 12. Geoff Ensign. 2:14.19
CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Shane Cottle, 3. Jordan Kinser, 4. Brent Beauchamp, 5. Kyle Johnson, 6. Hunter Maddox, 7. C.J. Leary, 8. Carson Garrett, 9. Logan Calderwood, 10. Tony Helton, 11. Emerson Axsom, 12. Braxton Cummings. NT
STEEL-IT C-MAIN: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the semi) 1. Ivan Glotzbach, 2. Dalton Stevens, 3. Zack Pretorius, 4. Tim Creech, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Alec Sipes, 7. Travis Millar, 8. Rylan Gray, 9. Tony Helton, 10. Tayte Williamson, 11. Evan Mosley, 12. Todd Moule, 13. Troy Carey, 14. Logan Calderwood, 15. Kyle Johnson, 16. Justin Meneely. NT
ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Mitchel Moles, 3. C.J. Leary, 4. Carson Garrett, 5. Hunter Maddox, 6. Briggs Danner, 7. Daison Pursley, 8. Emerson Axsom, 9. Ricky Lewis, 10. Sterling Cling, 11. Tim Creech, 12. Zack Pretorius, 13. Dalton Stevens, 14. Jake Scott, 15. Geoff Ensign, 16. Todd Hobson, 17. Brandon Mattox. NT
FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jake Swanson (2), 2. Robert Ballou (8), 3. Brady Bacon (10), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Chase Stockon (4), 6. Kyle Cummins (6), 7. Carson Garrett (15), 8. Charles Davis Jr. (7), 9. Jadon Rogers (19), 10. Brent Beauchamp (22), 11. Briggs Danner (13), 12. Shane Cottle (20), 13. Emerson Axsom (23-P), 14. Matt Westfall (9), 15. C.J. Leary (14), 16. Stevie Sussex (17), 17. Daison Pursley (24-P), 18. Eddie Tafoya Jr. (16), 19. Hunter Maddox (12), 20. Logan Seavey (1), 21. Mitchel Moles (11), 22. Jordan Kinser (18), 23. Kevin Thomas Jr. (3), 24. Tye Mihocko (21). NT
(P) represents a provisional starter
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Jake Swanson.
**Daison Pursley flipped during the first heat. Mitchel Moles flipped during the second heat. Hunter Maddox flipped while lining up for the fourth heat. Braxton Cummings flipped during the fourth heat. Emerson Axsom flipped during the fourth heat. Justin Meneely flipped during the C-Main. Brandon Mattox flipped during the semi.
USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Brady Bacon-1566, 2-Justin Grant-1555, 3-Emerson Axsom-1543, 4-Jake Swanson-1504, 5-Kyle Cummins-1473, 6-C.J. Leary-1408, 7-Mitchel Moles-1321, 8-Robert Ballou-1319, 9-Chase Stockon-1255, 10-Daison Pursley-1231.
USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PRESENTED BY HONEST ABE ROOFING POINTS: 1-Justin Grant-406, 2-Brady Bacon-402, 3-Robert Ballou-365, 4-Kyle Cummins-337, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-326, 6-Emerson Axsom-323, 7-C.J. Leary-310, 8-Shane Cottle-308, 9-Carson Garrett-291, 10-Jake Swanson-287.
OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-141, 2-Logan Seavey-84, 3-Matt Westfall-78, 4-Robert Ballou-76, 5-Brady Bacon-75, 6-Shane Cottle-73, 7-Justin Grant-70, 8-Chase Stockon-63, 9-Emerson Axsom-62, 10-Carson Garrett-51.
USAC INDIANA SPRINT WEEK PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Shane Cottle-66, 2-Brady Bacon-46, 3-Joey Amantea-46, 4-Robert Ballou-39, 5-Daison Pursley-33, 6-Logan Seavey-32, 7-Braxton Cummings-29, 8-Kevin Thomas Jr.-28, 9-Brent Beauchamp-28, 10-Emerson Axsom-27.
NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: July 28, 2023 – Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Track – 36th Annual USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week Presented by Honest Abe Roofing – Sheldon Kinser Memorial
CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:
USAC & Lincoln Park Speedway First Car on Track: Mitchel Moles
Dirt Draft Fastest Hot Laps Driver: Brady Bacon
Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Brady Bacon (12.370)
Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Charles Davis Jr.
Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Kevin Thomas Jr.
T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Matt Westfall
Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Robert Ballou
Steel-It C-Main Winner: Ivan Glotzbach
Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Brady Bacon
Hard Work Award: Brent Beauchamp
Green APU First Lap Leader: Jake Swanson
J & J Trucking Hard Charger: Brent Beauchamp (22nd to 10th)