Davie Franek Update Following Crash at Knoxville Raceway

(July 31, 2023) — Davie Franek’s race team posted an update to his condition on Monday after being transported to the hospital following an accident at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday night.

Franek was transferred to the critical care unit at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with puncture wound to his arm, three broken ribs, slight pneumothorax of his lung, and a complex fracture in his scapula that will require surgery. Arrangements are being made to transport Franek to Iowa to New Jersey for the surgery.

Franek was competing in the 360 sprint car feature Saturday at Knoxville Raceway when he slid into Sammy Swindell’s already upside down car. The Knoxville Raceway safety crew immediately cut Franek from the car and transported him.

Franek is a two time champion of the Patriot Sprint Tour, United Racing Club, and Selinsgrove Speedway.