Friday night Gallatin showdown next for ASCS Frontier

By Andrew Kunas

After nearly a month off, the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Region returns to action with the Summer Clash at Belgrade, coming Friday night at Gallatin Speedway.

A number of teams are coming off of racing in the Western Sprint Tour’s Speedweek North in Washington and Oregon, keeping themselves sharp and gaining valuable seat time and experience. Defending series champion Trever Kirkland of Helena, Montana was one of them, getting a Top 10 finish at Cottage Grove Speedway in Oregon while he was over there, and he hopes to take what he learned on his visit to the Pacific Northwest and potentially take back the points lead this weekend.

After racing part of that same speedweek, Phil Dietz of Laurel, Montana returned east and won last Saturday’s ASCS Northern Plains feature at Gillette Thunder Speedway in Wyoming, gaining some momentum as he returns to the ASCS Frontier Region trail in pursuit of a sixth sprint car championship. Dietz was twice a winner at Gallatin Speedway in 2022.

Points leader Kelly Miller of Alberta won the last ASCS Frontier Region event at Gallatin Speedway, taking the victory in a non-stop main event on June 16th. Kory Wermling of Great Falls, Montana won last year’s Summer Clash at Belgrade event.

Gates open at 5:35 for fans with hotlaps scheduled at 7:00 and racing beginning at 7:35. IMCA modifieds and WISSOTA super stocks are also on the card with the ASCS Frontier Region 360 sprint cars. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for juniors and seniors, and kids 12 years of age and under are in free of charge.

For those unable to attend, Friday’s race can be seen on www.speedmax.tv, the official streaming partner of the Brodix ASCS Frontier Region.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with the ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.