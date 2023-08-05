Rahmer Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (August 5, 2023) — Freddie Rahmer won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Ryan Newton, Tory Wagaman, Cory Haas, and Chad Trout rounded out the top five.

Kenny Miller III won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series main while Cliff Brian Jr. won the non-wing super sportsman feature.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

2. 66-Ryan Newton

3. 27-Troy Wagaman

4. 38-Cory Haas

5. 1x-Chad Trout

6. 2d-Chase Dietz

7. 33-Riley Emig

8. 99m-Kyle Moody

9. 44-Dylan Norris

10. 5r-Tyler Ross

11. 39t-Cameron Smith

12. 8-Billy Dietrich

13. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe

14. 16-Matt Campbell

15. 17-Cole Young

16. 69-Tim Glatfelter

17. 67l-Jj Loss

18. 95-Kody Hartlaub

19. 55m-Domenic Melair

20. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

21. 11p-Tim Wagaman

22. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

23. 23-Michael Millard

24. 48-Danny Dietrich

USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 23m-Kenny Miller III

2. 19-Steven Drevicki

3. 39-Briggs Danner

4. 21-Carmen Perigo

5. 88j-Joey Amantea

6. 22-Kyle Spence

7. 23b-Preston Lattomus

8. 18j-Jt Ferry

9. 7b-Aidan Borden

10. 5b-Bobby Butler

11. 11-Mike Thompson

12. 7-Ed Aikin

13. 67-Jason Cherry

14. 76-Mike Smith

15. 1-Patrick Chilmanik

16. 21k-Tommy Kunsman

17. 39x-Scott Frack

18. 71-Chris Allen Jr

19. 83-Bruce Buckwalter

20. 17j-Jonathan Swanson

21. 7g-Austin Graby

Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Feature:

1. 28-Cliff Brian Jr

2. 66-Trent Yoder

3. 55-Matt Cisney

4. 59-Steve Wilbur

5. 88w-Eric Walker

6. 16-Billy Brian Jr

7. 12-Andy Burkhart

8. 33-Chad Thomas

9. 28n-Brian Nace

10. 57-Ricky Rutt

11. 7-Sam Leonard Jr

12. 114-Dennis Perigo

13. 11-Chad Baker

14. 38d-Luke Lenker

15. 32-Gene Eppley

16. 89-Lance Yeager

17. 42-Troy Fraker

18. 37-Jordan Fuller

19. 24m-Jason Moore

20. 2j-Jason Failor

21. 63-Kevin Gutshall

22. 76g-Jason Gindlesperger

23. 76-Michael Smith

24. 39-Adam Meier