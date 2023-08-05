Rahmer Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (August 5, 2023) — Freddie Rahmer won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. Ryan Newton, Tory Wagaman, Cory Haas, and Chad Trout rounded out the top five.
Kenny Miller III won the USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series main while Cliff Brian Jr. won the non-wing super sportsman feature.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
2. 66-Ryan Newton
3. 27-Troy Wagaman
4. 38-Cory Haas
5. 1x-Chad Trout
6. 2d-Chase Dietz
7. 33-Riley Emig
8. 99m-Kyle Moody
9. 44-Dylan Norris
10. 5r-Tyler Ross
11. 39t-Cameron Smith
12. 8-Billy Dietrich
13. 5f-Glenndon Forsythe
14. 16-Matt Campbell
15. 17-Cole Young
16. 69-Tim Glatfelter
17. 67l-Jj Loss
18. 95-Kody Hartlaub
19. 55m-Domenic Melair
20. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
21. 11p-Tim Wagaman
22. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
23. 23-Michael Millard
24. 48-Danny Dietrich
USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Feature:
1. 23m-Kenny Miller III
2. 19-Steven Drevicki
3. 39-Briggs Danner
4. 21-Carmen Perigo
5. 88j-Joey Amantea
6. 22-Kyle Spence
7. 23b-Preston Lattomus
8. 18j-Jt Ferry
9. 7b-Aidan Borden
10. 5b-Bobby Butler
11. 11-Mike Thompson
12. 7-Ed Aikin
13. 67-Jason Cherry
14. 76-Mike Smith
15. 1-Patrick Chilmanik
16. 21k-Tommy Kunsman
17. 39x-Scott Frack
18. 71-Chris Allen Jr
19. 83-Bruce Buckwalter
20. 17j-Jonathan Swanson
21. 7g-Austin Graby
Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Feature:
1. 28-Cliff Brian Jr
2. 66-Trent Yoder
3. 55-Matt Cisney
4. 59-Steve Wilbur
5. 88w-Eric Walker
6. 16-Billy Brian Jr
7. 12-Andy Burkhart
8. 33-Chad Thomas
9. 28n-Brian Nace
10. 57-Ricky Rutt
11. 7-Sam Leonard Jr
12. 114-Dennis Perigo
13. 11-Chad Baker
14. 38d-Luke Lenker
15. 32-Gene Eppley
16. 89-Lance Yeager
17. 42-Troy Fraker
18. 37-Jordan Fuller
19. 24m-Jason Moore
20. 2j-Jason Failor
21. 63-Kevin Gutshall
22. 76g-Jason Gindlesperger
23. 76-Michael Smith
24. 39-Adam Meier