Northwest Tire Inc. High Limit Sprint Car Series Presented by Bank Midwest Set for Huset’s Speedway Next Tuesday

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 8, 2023) – The countdown is down to one week until the High Limit Sprint Car Series invades Huset’s Speedway for the first time.

The high-banked oval hosts the upstart 410ci winged sprint car series that was established last year by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet next Tuesday during the Northwest Tire Inc. High Limit Sprint Car Series presented by Bank Midwest showdown.

It will be the ninth race in series history.

Larson enters the weekend leading the High Limit Sprint Car Series championship standings by 47 points over Rico Abreu. Cory Eliason (122 points behind Larson), Justin Peck (145 points back) and Chase Randall (153 points back) round out the top five in the standings.

Larson has recorded three series victories with Abreu, Peck, Anthony Macri, Giovanni Scelzi and Buddy Kofoid each posting one win.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars will be in action with the High Limit Sprint Car Series in a non-points race. Brooke Tatnell is the current points leader with a three-point advantage over Mark Dobmeier. Randall is a dozen points behind Tatnell with Riley Goodno 20 points back and Justin Henderson 39 points out of the top spot.

The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will also compete that evening. Zach Olivier holds a 12-point lead over Matt Steuerwald in the standings. J.J. Zebell is 16 points back with Tim Dann 21 points behind Olivier and Ron Howe 26 points out of the lead.

The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children ages 6-years-old to 12-years-old. Children 5-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 3(May 21, June 4 and July 30); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Kasey Kahne – 1 (May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Tracy Halouska- 1(June 11); John Hoing – 1(June 4); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Aug. 15 for the Northwest Tire Inc. High Limit Sprint Car Series presented by Bank Midwest featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

