2023 Knoxville Nationals Daily Event Schedule – Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Knoxville Nationals Daily Schedule

Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night

7:30-11:30 AM: All you can eat Pancakes, Sausage Biscuits and Gravy at Marion County Park on Willetts Drive

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga on the roof of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” fan forum at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater.

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trade Show Opens at the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Fan Zone Vendors Open

11:00 AM-12:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum featuring Ryan Timms, Sammy Swindell, Rico Abreu, Sawyer Phillips, and Tommy Estes Jr.

12:00 PM: “The Changing Landscape of Racing Media” fan forum with Ralph Sheheen and guests on the second floor of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

1:00 PM: Racing Education in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

12:00-1:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum featuring Alex Hill, Carley Holmes, Tanner Holmes, and Austin McCarl

1:30 PM: “Meet the All Stars” fam forum hosted by Blake Anderson with Justin Peck, Kyle Reinhardt, Chris Windom, and Zeb Wise in the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater.

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

2:00-4:00 PM: Knoxville Racing Charitable Organization Trivia in Dyer-Hudson Hall

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kids Zone Opens

3:00-4:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum featuring Buddy Kofoid, Rusty Hickman, Ayrton Gennetten, Lachlan McHugh, and Logan Seavey

4:30 PM: Donny Schatz 2022 championship pole unveiling on the walk of champions.

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Casey’s Pizza Party at the Great Southern Bank Kids Zone

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage.

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3KNIA

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Opening Ceremonies: Donny Schatz raises the champion’s flag.

Post-Race: Drivers press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to the public).

Post-Race: Live Music featuring “The Boys” on the Sage Fruit Entertainment Stage.

* Events subject to changes.