2023 Knoxville Nationals Schedule – Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 – FVP “Hard Knox” Qualifying Night”

7:30-11:30 AM: All you can eat Pancakes, Sausage Biscuits and Gravy at Marion County Park on Willetts Drive

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00-10:00 AM: Breakfast at Checkered Flag Concessions South Window

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Rooftop Yoga on the roof of the Bryan Clauson Suite Tower at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

9:00 AM: Breakfast with Champions featuring Rocky Hodges, Van May, and Rico Abreu at Celebrate Church

9:00 AM: Jason Dietsch Custom Coach Nationals Golf Tournament at Bos Landen Golf Course in Pella, Iowa

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals Trade Show Opens at the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Fan Zone Vendors Open

10:00 AM: American Sprint Car Drivers in Cuba with author Richard Golardi

11:00 AM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with Brent Marks, James McFadden, Cody Maroske, Brock Zearfoss, and Kevin Thomas Jr.

11:00 AM: Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament in the Credentials Building (Pamida Building)

12:00 PM: File debut of “the World’s Fastest Sprint Car: Damion Gardner and the Championship Mind” with Sean Buckley and Damion Gardner at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

1:00 PM: Racing Education in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

1:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with Chase Randall, David Gravel, Justin Peck, and Colby Copeland.

2:00 PM: Pit Gates Open

2:00 PM: “Williams Grove Speedway” fan forum

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kids Zone Opens featuring face painting.

3:00 PM: Trostle Garage Autograph Session at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum with Garet Williamson, Shane Stewart, Jamie Veal, and Justin Sanders

4:00 PM: Driver autograph session at the Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

5:00 PM: Grandstands Open

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live pre-race show hosted by Tony Bokhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage.

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3KNIA

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

7:15 PM: Hot Laps

Post-Race: Drivers press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion (open to the public).

Post-Race: Live Music featuring “After Shock” on the Sage Fruit Entertainment Stage.