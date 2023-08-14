Williams Grove Has Four Sprint Mains This Friday!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will open its gates to four sprint car features coming up this Friday night, August 18 at 7:30 pm as a pair of mains for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints and a pair for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints is spun off.

The oval will host its regularly slated program of Yellow Breeches 500 action for the 410s and 358s.

But before that regular program of heat qualifying and features hits the track, a pair of make-up features postponed by rain on August 4 will be contested.

Following hot laps this week, the first event to be run on the program will be the make-up 25 lap MacMor Construction Summer Series event for the 358 sprints.

And following the 358 feature, the final 24 laps of the Bowhunters Brawl main for 410 sprints will completed.

The 410 main will restart with one lap in the books and teenager Cameron Smith at the point followed by Tim Wagaman II., Lucas Wolfe, Billy Dietrich and Kyle Moody.

Group time trials in warm-ups will be used to set the 410 sprint heat starting grids for the regularly slated Yellow Breeches race.

After both make-up mains have been finished, the full August 18 racing program including heats, consolations and features for both divisions will take to the speedway.

The 410 sprint cars will be racing for $5,000 to win and $500 to start in the Yellow Breeches event.

All four main events will of course carry full points toward the 2023 track titles in both divisions.

The August 25 races at Williams Grove feature the 41st annual Jack Gunn Memorial as presented by York Building Products.

The $8,000 to win event for the 410 sprints will be another race in the 2023 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove.

The August 18 program will also include the return of super sportsman racing to the oval.

Twin 20s for the sportsman will be contested, one offering the wingless sportsman and the other offering winged action.

Both races will be invitational only.

The winged sportsman will compete in heats and a feature while the wingless cars go in a main event only.

Adult general admission for August 18 is $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

410 sprint car restart lineup from August 4, 1 lap completed of 25: 1. Cameron Smith, 2. Tim Wagaman II., 3. Lucas Wolfe, 4. Billy Dietrich, 5. Kyle Moody, 6. Freddie Rahmer, 7. Nash Ely, 8. Devon Borden, 9. TJ Stutts, 10. Steve Buckwalter, 11. Ryan Newton, 12. Chad Trout, 13. Dwight Leppo, 14. Danny Dietrich, 15. Troy Wagaman Jr., 16. Jarrett Cavalet, 17. Ricky Dieva, 18. Tyler Reeser

358 sprint car feature starting lineup from August 4: 1. Frankie Herr, 2. Dylan Norris, 3. Chad Criswell, 4. Logan Rumsey, 5. Bryn Gohn, 6. Chris Frank, 7. Kody Hartlaub, 8. Preston Lattomus, 9. Kyle Spence, 10. Derek Locke, 11. Cody Fletcher, 12. Matt Findley, 13. Doug Hammaker, 14. Jayden Wolf, 15. Tyler Rutherford, 16. Steve Owings, 17. Joe Timmins, 18. Kyle Keen, 19. Zach Newlin, 20. Chase Gutshall, 21. Denny Gross, 22. Brady Dillon, 23. Scott Fisher