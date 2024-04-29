Annual Show-Me-State Weekend Showdowns Approach for POWRi Leagues

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/28/24) Highlighting the yearly tradition in a double-header weekend of premier Missouri Open-Wheel racing, a pair of leading Show-Me-State venues will welcome headlining POWRi League competitions on May 3-4.

Kicking off the weekend on Friday, May 3rd, Callaway Raceway will host the Prelude to the Showdown featuring the POWRi National & West Midget Leagues and the POWRi WAR Sprint League in addition to regular weekly classes for an intense night of dirt-track enjoyment.

Then, on Saturday, May 4th Lucas Oil Speedway will welcome the 13th Annual Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown with the POWRi National & West Midget Leagues, the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, as well as the emerging POWRi Ozark Region 360 Sprints for an all open-wheel evening of excitement at the ‘Diamond of the Dirt Tracks’.

Current Top-10 in POWRi National and West Midget League points as well as the 2023 Top-10 placements in the POWRi WAR points standings will receive one FREE pit pass for each night of entered competition on May 3-4.

May 3 | Prelude to the Showdown | Callaway Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:45 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Full event details including pricing can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496362.

National & West Midget League Payout: 1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1000, 4. $750, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $315, 13. $305, 14-22: $300.

WAR Sprint League Payout: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200.

May 4 | 13th Annual Open Wheel Showdown | Lucas Oil Speedway Details:

Pits Open: All Day

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Full event details including pricing can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/490566.

National & West Midget League Payout: 1. $4,000, 2. $2,000, 3. $1000, 4. $750, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $375, 10. $350, 11. $325, 12. $315, 13. $305, 14-22: $300.

WAR Sprint League Payout: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $600, 4. $500, 5. $400, 6. $325, 7. $300, 8. $275, 9. $250, 10. $230, 11. $225, 12. $220, 13. $215, 14. $210, 15. $205, 16-22: $200.

Ozark Region 360 Sprint Payout: 1. $2,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400. 7. $380, 8. $360, 9. $340, 10. $320, 11-20: $300.

All POWRi participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

For more information on such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit https://www.callaway-raceway.com or on social media platforms | 7419 County Rte 405 Fulton, MO 65251 | 573-525-8453

More information including the yearly schedule, guest details, and driver dashboard can be found online at www.lucasoilspeedway.com | 18842 Speedway Drive Wheatland, MO 65779.

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.