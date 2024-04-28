Jordan Ryan Wins at Wayne County

William Burkhart

Cody Bova would lead the opening laps of the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprint feature with a Massive Battle in second between Brayton Phillips, Leyton Wagner, and Jordan Ryan. It looked to be Bova’s race until a yellow came out with 11 laps to go. On the restart Jordan Ryan threw a slider stacking up the top 4. Ryan would use that to his advantage to drive away with Porkchop’s Sweet Move Of The Race and continue onward to win his first sprint car feature of 2024.

As the Malcuit Tavern UMP Late Models would see quite the battle of titans. Kyle Moore would start on the pull with Rusty Schlenk beside him. Schlenk had speed but couldn’t seem to best Moore on his home Turf. JR Gentry also had an eventful evening starting from the 16th position and finishing 6th.

Patience would be the name of the game in the Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service UMP Modifieds. The feature started with a four car pileup. Thankfully the feature would resume with a full field. The rest of the feature would be a lot of stop and go with different cautions. 5 to go it was Jared Watson out in front with Nate Young Behind him. Young would throw a massive slide job on Watson but it Ultimately wouldn’t stick giving Watson the win.

A small battle would be the theme in The Glass House Super Stocks, round one King of The County presented by 71 Investments LLC. Brandon Morrow would get out the early lead. Charlie Duncan, Braden Tucke, and Denny Shear would throw down behind Morrow. Brandon would bring home the win after the 12-lap war a straightaway ahead.

Doug Hensel and Anthony Collins would lead the field to the green in the Joyride Transport Mini Stocks. After a wild mix up at the start Hensel’s 18 car couldn’t be stopped as he would lead all 12 laps to claim his first feature win of 2024.

Coming up Saturday May 4, Wayne County will host the MPD Performance BOSS Wingless Sprint series along with the Malcuit Tavern UMP Late Models, Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service Modifieds, The Glass House Super Stocks, and Joyride Transport Mini Stocks!

Media Results for 4/27/2024 at Wayne County Speedway – Orrville, OH

Pine Tree Towing & Recovery 410 Sprints 15 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:21:55.412

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]; 2. 38-Leyton Wagner[2]; 3. 20B-Cody Bova[1]; 4. 8S-Brayton Phillips[3]; 5. 38K-Chris Myers[6]; 6. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[7]; 7. 70-Henry Malcuit[4]; 8. 1-Jamie Myers[10]; 9. 6J-Jonah Aumend[11]; 10. 8T-Tanner Tecco[13]; 11. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[8]; 12. 7-Troy Kingan[9]; 13. 11-Nathen McDowell[14]; 14. (DNF) 9H-Lance Heinberger[12]; 15. (DNS) 19-TJ Michael

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:11:58.910

1. 20B-Cody Bova[2]; 2. 8S-Brayton Phillips[1]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[4]; 4. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau[5]; 5. 7-Troy Kingan[6]; 6. 6J-Jonah Aumend[7]; 7. 8T-Tanner Tecco[8]; 8. (DNF) 19-TJ Michael[3]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:17.125

1. 38-Leyton Wagner[2]; 2. 70-Henry Malcuit[3]; 3. 38K-Chris Myers[4]; 4. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[1]; 5. 1-Jamie Myers[5]; 6. 9H-Lance Heinberger[6]; 7. 11-Nathen McDowell[7]

Qualifying 8 Laps | 00:01:57.033

1. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 00:14.813[14]; 2. 38K-Chris Myers, 00:15.412[2]; 3. 19-TJ Michael, 00:15.512[13]; 4. 70-Henry Malcuit, 00:15.544[5]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova, 00:15.650[7]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner, 00:15.678[1]; 7. 8S-Brayton Phillips, 00:15.788[12]; 8. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 00:15.860[15]; 9. 27K-Jeremy Kornbau, 00:16.074[4]; 10. 1-Jamie Myers, 00:16.095[8]; 11. 7-Troy Kingan, 00:16.243[3]; 12. 9H-Lance Heinberger, 00:16.285[6]; 13. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 00:16.791[10]; 14. 11-Nathen McDowell, 00:17.143[9]; 15. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 00:17.324[11]

Malcuit Tavern UMP Late Models 15 Entries

A Feature 25 Laps | 00:21:38.830

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[1]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk[2]; 3. 71-Dave Hornikel[5]; 4. 5M-Ryan Markham[3]; 5. 46-Colin Shipley[7]; 6. 14JR-JR Gentry[14]; 7. 59-Larry Bellman[9]; 8. 2C-Clint Coffman[8]; 9. 69R-Doug Baird[13]; 10. 61-Tony Paynter[10]; 11. J28-Jason Henderson[11]; 12. 21-Wes Morrison[4]; 13. 79-Nick Kurtz[6]; 14. 11-Ryan Abel[15]; 15. 217-Howard Fraley[12]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:03:01.719

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[4]; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[2]; 3. 71-Dave Hornikel[3]; 4. 46-Colin Shipley[1]; 5. 59-Larry Bellman[5]; 6. J28-Jason Henderson[6]; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7]; 8. 11-Ryan Abel[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:05:13.215

1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[4]; 2. 21-Wes Morrison[2]; 3. 79-Nick Kurtz[1]; 4. 2C-Clint Coffman[5]; 5. 61-Tony Paynter[6]; 6. 217-Howard Fraley[7]; 7. 14JR-JR Gentry[3]

Qualifying 8 Laps | 00:02:59.468

1. 1*-Kyle Moore, 00:17.492[3]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 00:17.558[13]; 3. 71-Dave Hornikel, 00:17.777[12]; 4. 14JR-JR Gentry, 00:17.800[8]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham, 00:17.930[10]; 6. 21-Wes Morrison, 00:18.262[6]; 7. 46-Colin Shipley, 00:18.276[2]; 8. 79-Nick Kurtz, 00:18.341[5]; 9. 59-Larry Bellman, 00:18.429[14]; 10. 2C-Clint Coffman, 00:18.465[15]; 11. J28-Jason Henderson, 00:18.607[11]; 12. 61-Tony Paynter, 00:18.613[1]; 13. 69R-Doug Baird, 00:18.802[4]; 14. 217-Howard Fraley, 00:19.733[9]; 15. 11-Ryan Abel, 00:19.770[7]

Flynn’s Tire & Auto Service UMP Modifieds 17 Entries

A Feature 20 Laps | 00:32:57.393

1. 92-Joel Watson[1]; 2. 60-Jimmy Humphrey[6]; 3. 225-Bud Watson[4]; 4. 71L-Dennis Lunger Jr[8]; 5. 187T-Mitch Caskey[3]; 6. 16-Caden Alexander[9]; 7. 185-Ron Miller[11]; 8. 47S-Gary Sullivan[12]; 9. 5-Ryan Markham[5]; 10. 22G-Jesse Griffitts[13]; 11. 78-Richard Grogg[15]; 12. 36-Brent Coffman[17]; 13. 187-Tyler Wiles[10]; 14. 20-Alex Siekkinen[14]; 15. 42-Nate Young[2]; 16. 27C-Dwayne Powell[16]; 17. 23D-Dustin Daugherty[7]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:05:25.533

1. 92-Joel Watson[2]; 2. 187T-Mitch Caskey[4]; 3. 5-Ryan Markham[3]; 4. 23D-Dustin Daugherty[5]; 5. 16-Caden Alexander[1]; 6. 185-Ron Miller[6]; 7. 22G-Jesse Griffitts[7]; 8. 78-Richard Grogg[9]; 9. 36-Brent Coffman[8]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:04:22.637

1. 42-Nate Young[3]; 2. 225-Bud Watson[4]; 3. 60-Jimmy Humphrey[2]; 4. 71L-Dennis Lunger Jr[6]; 5. 187-Tyler Wiles[1]; 6. 47S-Gary Sullivan[7]; 7. 20-Alex Siekkinen[5]; 8. 27C-Dwayne Powell[8]

Qualifying 8 Laps | 00:02:40.353

1. 187T-Mitch Caskey, 00:18.977[5]; 2. 225-Bud Watson, 00:19.020[11]; 3. 5-Ryan Markham, 00:19.030[6]; 4. 42-Nate Young, 00:19.045[13]; 5. 92-Joel Watson, 00:19.368[12]; 6. 60-Jimmy Humphrey, 00:19.715[8]; 7. 16-Caden Alexander, 00:19.793[15]; 8. 187-Tyler Wiles, 00:19.965[7]; 9. 23D-Dustin Daugherty, 00:19.969[9]; 10. 20-Alex Siekkinen, 00:20.198[17]; 11. 185-Ron Miller, 00:20.244[4]; 12. 71L-Dennis Lunger Jr, 00:20.334[14]; 13. 22G-Jesse Griffitts, 00:20.355[2]; 14. 47S-Gary Sullivan, 00:20.779[1]; 15. 36-Brent Coffman, 00:20.854[16]; 16. 27C-Dwayne Powell, 00:20.978[10]; 17. 78-Richard Grogg, 00:21.164[3]

Super Stocks 4 Entries

A Feature 12 Laps | 00:07:37.018

1. C9-Brandon Morrow[2]; 2. 18-Braden Tucke[1]; 3. 45-Denny Shear[4]; 4. 77-Charlie Duncan[3]

Dash 4 Laps | 00:02:05.173

1. 18-Braden Tucke[3]; 2. C9-Brandon Morrow[4]; 3. 77-Charlie Duncan[2]; 4. 45-Denny Shear[1]

Qualifying 8 Laps | 00:01:25.000

1. C9-Brandon Morrow, 00:20.422[2]; 2. 18-Braden Tucke, 00:20.753[3]; 3. 77-Charlie Duncan, 00:21.369[1]; 4. 45-Denny Shear, 00:23.673[4]

Mini Stocks 22 Entries

A Feature 12 Laps | 00:12:47.363

1. 18-Doug Hensel[2]; 2. 71-Anthony Collins[1]; 3. 17-Cody Newbury[4]; 4. F7-Josh Ramirez[22]; 5. 7CM-Cody Musselman[11]; 6. 18X-Dustin Bedlion[9]; 7. 29-Mitch Reichard[6]; 8. 41-Gene Arkenburgh[14]; 9. 12-JR Graser[10]; 10. 14-Kristefer Collins[16]; 11. 99C-Chris Mullinex[17]; 12. 27S-Tim Streight[15]; 13. 05D-Colten Davis[19]; 14. 43D-Peyton Davis[21]; 15. 11-Trent Bishop[12]; 16. 278-Zack Hershey[3]; 17. 54C-Clayton Evans[13]; 18. 42-Carl Schachel[7]; 19. 7C-Billy Dawson[8]; 20. 49B-Jimmy Burns[18]; 21. 311-Johnny Bruce Sr[5]; 22. (DNS) 1-Cory Gumm

Heat 1 6 Laps | 00:03:11.284

1. 71-Anthony Collins[6]; 2. 17-Cody Newbury[1]; 3. 42-Carl Schachel[4]; 4. 12-JR Graser[7]; 5. 54C-Clayton Evans[2]; 6. 14-Kristefer Collins[8]; 7. 05D-Colten Davis[3]; 8. F7-Josh Ramirez[5]

Heat 2 6 Laps | 00:02:58.661

1. 18-Doug Hensel[2]; 2. 311-Johnny Bruce Sr[6]; 3. 7C-Billy Dawson[7]; 4. 7CM-Cody Musselman[5]; 5. 41-Gene Arkenburgh[3]; 6. 99C-Chris Mullinex[1]; 7. (DNS) 1-Cory Gumm

Heat 3 6 Laps | 00:03:03.148

1. 278-Zack Hershey[2]; 2. 29-Mitch Reichard[1]; 3. 18X-Dustin Bedlion[6]; 4. 11-Trent Bishop[3]; 5. 27S-Tim Streight[7]; 6. 49B-Jimmy Burns[5]; 7. (DNS) 43D-Peyton Davis