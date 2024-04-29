World Of Outlaws Hit Williams Grove Speedway May 10 & 11

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The first appearance of the season at Williams Grove Speedway by the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Series is just two weeks away, slated for Friday and Saturday, May 10 and 11.

The outlaws series drivers will hit town to compete in the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup weekend, doing battle with the weekly Williams Grove Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint car drivers.

Both the Friday and Saturday main events will be 25 laps in distance with the big prize up for grabs on Saturday night.

With $12,000 on the line for the winner on Friday, Saturday’s finale will pay $15,000 to win plus another $5,000 for Morgan Cup bragging rights.

And at a total of 20K for Saturday’s feature, that’s a cool $800 per lap!

Already this season outlaws stars David Gravel and Donny Schatz are again at the top of the series point standings, again dueling for championship bragging rights, sharing five wins between them.

Gio Scelzi is currently third in series points with one victory.

Other tour winners to date include Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney, Brad Sweet and Brady Bacon.

Anthony Macri is the current Williams Grove Speedway points leader over Freddie Rahmer with three wins between them.

Troy Wagaman Jr. has also been to victory lane at the oval this season.

Action both nights begins at 7:30 pm with fireworks also part of both programs.

Morgan Cup weekend is run in honor of late track owner Mr. Morgan Hughes.

Adult general admission both nights is set at $35 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $15.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.