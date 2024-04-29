SUNOCO RACE FUELS TO FUEL THE HIGH ROLLERS AS THE OFFICIAL RACING FUEL OF KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING

From High Limit Racing

Mooresville, N.C. (April 26, 2024) – Sunoco Race Fuels, the largest manufacturer of racing gasolines in the world, will fuel Kubota High Limit Racing for the 2024 season and beyond as the “Official Racing Fuel of High Limit Racing”. Sunoco Race Fuels has 60 years of on-track victories and will now add Kubota High Limit Racing wins to their storied history.

“Sunoco Race Fuels is thrilled to be a part of the High Limit Racing family and proud to be the official fuel of one of the most exciting forms of motorsports on the planet,” said Ritchie Lewis, Partnership Sales Manager of Sunoco Race Fuels. “We offer only the highest quality racing fuel available through our extensive distributor network to keep the cars and stars of High Limit slinging dirt across the country. For more information on Sunoco Race Fuels or to find a dealer in your area please visit SunocoRaceFuels.com.”

Sunoco Race Fuels sells fuel through a network of Regional Distributors. These distributors will work directly with Kubota High Limit Racing to provide pure methanol for the sprint car teams racing on the tour.

“From NASCAR to NHRA to Lucas Oil Late Model Series, Sunoco has shown a commitment to partnering with elite motorsports series, and we are honored to have High Limit Racing added to that list” said Kendra Jacobs, Kubota High Limit Racing Chief Marketing & Events Officer. “Sunoco Race Fuels is synonymous with motorsports around the world and we look forward to showcasing their brand and famous logo to dirt racing fans from coast-to-coast.”

Sunoco Racing Fuel’s partnership with Kubota High Limit Racing will start at the May 1st “Kansas Klash” at 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas. The series will then head to Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City on May 2 and 3, just 10 minutes away from NASCAR action at Kansas Speedway on the same weekend. Sunoco Racing Fuels is also the “Official Fuel of NASCAR”. Tickets for these High Limit Racing events and more are available at www.highlimitracing.com.

As the exclusive streaming partner of Kubota High Limit Racing, FloRacing will broadcast every lap of every race live. Subscribe to FloRacing for High Limit, USAC, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CARS Tour, NASCAR Regional coverage and more.

To learn more about Sunoco and its storied motorsports history, visit www.sunocoracefuels.com and follow @sunocoracefuels on X, Instagram and Facebook.

Make sure to follow @HighLimitRacing on X, Facebook, and Instagram to stay up-to-date with series information including news, event updates, ticket promotions, and more.