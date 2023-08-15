RAIN FORCES POSTPONEMENT OF FULL OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY PROGRAM 24 HOURS

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 15, 2023) – The premier event on Ohsweken Speedway’s schedule has been extended for 24 hours because of heavy and persistent rains. The precipitation shows no signs of slowing today, so event organizers have decided to move the full card of Tuesday’s racing to Wednesday evening.

“The amount of rain we have seen today along with the forecast of more rain throughout the day has forced us to wait one day to run our finale,” said Ohsweken Speedway Manager Clinton Geoffrey. “Everything on the schedule for Tuesday will be replicated on Wednesday, and we look forward to another spectacular show.”

The Sit ‘n’ Bull Tire Sprint Shootout for 360 sprint cars along with the Action Sprint Tour event will run along with the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Pinty’s 100. On Monday night fans were thrilled watching NASCAR legend Ken Schrader from Fenton, Missouri, win the Freshstone Dirt Classic for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series after running second for most of the race.

The two sprint car classes featured amazing action with both feature events running caution free. The events were sweetened when Sit ‘n’ Bull Tire infused extra funds into the night’s purse. The sprint car races paid $10,000 and $5,000 respectively with the NASCAR portion of the event paying a whopping $25,000 to the winner.

“We’re blessed with amazing partners at the track,” said Geoffrey. “I’m proud of our racers for the show they put on, and there’s no way we won’t do everything in our power to put on the same quality entertainment Wednesday.

Speedway officials knew the weather was imminent, and actions were taken to allow adequate drainage when Mother Nature struck. The Pinty’s 100 is a special moment in Canadian NASCAR history. Wednesday’s race is the 200th event since the series began in 2007, and it will feature an impressive fireworks display as part of a pre-race ceremony.

“We are confident the fans will see a great show Wednesday,” said Geoffrey. “Ideally we would never have to make these decisions, but we know to be ready for anything.”

Any ticket for Tuesday is valid for Wednesday, and all times on the schedule remain the same. For tickets visit www.NPSonDirt.com

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY ON GFORCETV

Can’t make it to the track or don’t live within driving distance? No problem! Check out all of Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement action live online for FREE on GForceTV. Just search for GForceTV on YouTube, OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY on Facebook, or visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com to watch.

Ohsweken Speedway Media

Website: www.ohswekenspeedway.ca

Facebook: OHSWEKENSPEEDWAY

Twitter: @OhswekenSpdway

Instagram: @ohswekenspeedway

YouTube: GForceTV