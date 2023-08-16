PREPERATIONS CONTINUE FOR BOB FREY CLASSIC

From Must See Racing

August 16, 2023 – South Amherst, Ohio – Preparations continue for this Saturday’s August 19 Bob Frey Classic at Lorain Raceway Park in South Amherst, Ohio. The event will feature the Must See Racing Midwest Lights Series and the MSR 410 National Series in a twin-bill of winged pavement sprint car action. The event annually honors two individuals, Bob Frey and Jerry Caryer.

Frey, originally from Elyria, Ohio, was a five-time Little 500 champion who got his start at LRP in 1972. During his career, Frey was one of the best pavement sprint car drivers in the country. In addition to his Little 500 victories, Frey was victorious in UASC National Sprint Car Series and USAC Silver Crown events. He was also a 4-time Copper World Classic sprint car champion. Frey’s success behind the wheel of a sprint car would get him a few INDYCAR series opportunities. Frey was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame last season.

Caryer was a regular MSR competitor who passed away in 2020 the night before he was scheduled to compete at an MSR event at LRP. Caryer was from Ney, Ohio and had a lengthy career that included stints on both dirt and pavement. Saturday’s MSR 410 National event is annually run in his honor as the ‘Jerry Caryer Memorial 40’.

Several cash bonuses will be up for grabs during Saturday’s event including a $750 bonus to the driver who sets quick time in the 410 portion of the event. This is one of the biggest events of the year for MSR and the expected entry list proves such. Lap money will also be up for grabs in both the MSR Lights event and 410 National event.

Current point leader Jason Blonde heads a stout field that includes Charlie Shultz, Jimmy McCune, Tyler Roahrig, Bobby Santos III, Davey Hamilton Jr., Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, and many more.

Frey will participate in a Meet & Greet Friday night at the Dogg House Bar & Grill in Avon Lake following an open practice at the speedway. Frey will be signing autographs and engaging fans.

For more information on this event please log onto www.mustseeracing .com or call (248) 762-1732.