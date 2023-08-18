Hallett Opens Chariots of Thunder with Feature Victory

DARWIN, NT (August 18, 2023) — Brock Hallett opened the Chariots of Thunder at Northline Speedway in victory lane Friday night at Northline Speedway. Halett, from Portland, Victoria, passed Ryan Jones with three laps to go for the feature victory.

Jones held on for second position, narrowly holding off Matt Egel who rounded out the podium. Defending Australian Sprint Car Title winner Jock Goodyer from 13th starting spot and Tate Frost rounded out the top five.

Chris Temby won the Wingless V6 Sprint Car main event.

Chariotts of Thunder

Northline Speedway

Darwin, Northern Territory

Friday, August 18, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. Q5-Brock Hallett

2. SA63-Ryan Jones

3. SA52-Matt Egel

4. A1-Jock Goodyer

5. T62-Tate Frost

6. WA19-Trent Pigdon

7. V11-Grant Anderson

8. NT26-Todd Moule

9. WA80-James Inglis

10. SA20-Glen Sutherland

11. NT15-Kale Quinlan

12. V60-Jordyn Charge

13. SA81-Luke Dillon

14. V8-Bobby Daly

15. WA14-Jason Pryde

16. WA4-Cameron McKenzie

17. NT77-Hayden Brown

18. D2-Ben Atkinson

19. WA3-Callum Williamson

20. SA98-Chad Ely

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. V2-Chris Temby

2. N4-Jason Davis

3. NT82-Nathan Dicker

4. NT61-Matt Sealy

5. WA84-Daran Humfrey

6. NT11-Blake Walsh

7. S41-Bronson Mauro

8. NT99-Zack Grimshaw

9. V4-Freddy Walsh

10. NT5-Daniel Goldoni

11. S35-Mitchell Broome

12. NT59-Cameron Jaenke

13. NT43-Jack Barlee

14. NT18-Josh Norman

15. NT75-Tyson Newcombe

16. NT77-Kyle Wiseman

17. S95-Andy Thomas

18. S54-Alan Saint

19. S10-William Caruso

20. NT7-Jarrod Goldoni