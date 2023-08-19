Cap Henry Extends Point Lead with Victory at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (August 18, 2023) — The usual suspects found victory lane Friday, Aug. 18 at Attica Raceway Park. Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry charged to his fourth 410 sprint win of the season, Britton, Michigan’s Devin Shiels earned his fourth late model win of the year, and Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller dominated for his fourth 305 sprint A-main win of 2023 on Wilson Tire/Ferguson Waterworks/Five Star Maintenance & Construction Night presented by Integrity Auto and Truck Sales.

Henry took the lead from Chris Andrews on lap 12 and negotiated perfectly through lapped traffic in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint A-main that went 30 laps non-stop to score his 16th career victory at Attica. With just two races remaining in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group, Henry’s win puts him in the driver’s seat to claim his second series title. He now has eight total 410 wins in 2023 having also scored four at Fremont Speedway.

Henry learned from his past and moved to the bottom of the track to take the lead. He made some fantastic moves in lapped traffic, particularly with five laps to go, driving under a pair of lapped cars who had been racing side by side in front of him. Andrews, Byron Reed, Tyler Gunn (from 18th) and DJ Foos rounded out the top five.

“We talked about all the things I did wrong the last time we won. Zack (Meyers, crew chief) gave me a coaching before the feature. He was like hey last time you didn’t move the wing, you need to do this and do that and I was like okay. We got to second and I was watching Chris (Andrews) just drive away and I was like man we have to do something different. It was the opposite of what happened the last time when I won, Chris didn’t move down and by that time I had figured out the bottom of one and two. Our car was just so fast. I can’t give enough credit to Zack and Jeff and Gary and Chris and Chad…this car has just been so good all year long,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, Premier Planning Services, Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, SCS Gear Box, Napa of Fremont backed #33W.

Shiels, Attica’s 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022 champion, led all 25 laps of the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature but it wasn’t an easy victory. A pair of former track champions – Ryan Markham and Ryan Missler – pressured Shiels on several occasions but could not rattle the veteran driver. Shiels third straight victory at Attica is the 19th of his career at the track. Missler, Markham, Justin Chance (from 12th) and Kyle Moore rounded out the top five.

“I felt like I had a vibration in one of the tires and it was messing with my head. I couldn’t tell which line was faster and I kept seeing a white car down on the bottom so I had to drive it in a little harder the last couple of laps. I was just two loose off the bottom in four…I couldn’t get the drive there so I went back to the cushion. We’re starting to hit our stride now,” said Shiels of his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating, Dirt Nerds Podcast, Banshee Graphics backed #51.

John Ivy led the first three laps of the Fremont Fence 305 sprint feature, with Kasey Jedrzejek storming from eighth to lead laps four through seven when Jamie Miller took over. Miller built a 5.5 second lead with eight laps to go when a multi-car pile-up brought out the red. It didn’t slow the three time Attica track champion down as he blasted away on the high side of the track to score his 39th career division win over Dust Stroup, Jedrzejek, Bryan Sebetto and Dustin Dinan.

Paul Weaver’s charge from 15th to sixth keeps him in the lead of the NAPA of Bryan Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales as he looks to score his fourth straight series title.

“This car is bad fast. I have to thank Brandon Riehl for building this car…it’s awesome and I love this race track,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, JLH General Contractor, Tuck Pointing America, Pizza Wheel, Smitty’s Pizza, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Slade Shock Technology, CA Kustoms, Jamie Miller Trucking, Reliable Spray Foam Insulators, Gill Sawmill backed #26.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, Aug. 25 with the 410 and 305 sprints and the Attica/Oakshade Late Model Challenge Series in action.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, Aug. 18, 2023

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.33W-Cap Henry, 13.004; 2.9-Trey Jacobs, 13.089; 3.19-Sean Rayhall, 13.094; 4.99-Skylar Gee, 13.098; 5.8M-TJ Michael, 13.122; 6.5-Byron Reed, 13.130; 7.70-Henry Malcuit, 13.153; 8.35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.249; 9.4*-Tyler Street, 13.250; 10.5T-Travis Philo, 13.278; 11.15C-Chris Andrews, 13.283; 12.16-DJ Foos, 13.296; 13.23-Cale Thomas, 13.335; 14.32-Bryce Lucius, 13.350; 15.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.380; 16.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.541; 17.40-Logan Fenton, 13.598; 18.17-Reece Saldana, 13.663; 19.26W-Cody White, 13.674; 20.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.827; 21.98-Robert Robenalt, 14.100; 22.2+-Brian Smith, 14.142; 23.75-Jerry Dahms, 14.243; 24.33S-Shane O’Banion, 14.351; 25.97UK-Ryan Harrison, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 70-Henry Malcuit[2] ; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4] ; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1] ; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[5] ; 5. 19-Sean Rayhall[3] ; 6. 26W-Cody White[8] ; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[9] ; 8. 40-Logan Fenton[7] ; 9. 68G-Tyler Gunn[6]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[2] ; 2. 16-DJ Foos[1] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[3] ; 4. 23-Cale Thomas[5] ; 5. 9-Trey Jacobs[4] ; 6. 32-Bryce Lucius[6] ; 7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[8] ; 8. 2-Ricky Peterson[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[2] ; 2. 99-Skylar Gee[4] ; 3. 8M-TJ Michael[3] ; 4. 17-Reece Saldana[1] ; 5. 2+-Brian Smith[6] ; 6. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[8] ; 7. 33S-Shane O’Banion[7] ; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[5]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2] ; 2. 26W-Cody White[1] ; 3. 68G-Tyler Gunn[10] ; 4. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[5] ; 5. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[3] ; 6. 33S-Shane O’Banion[6] ; 7. 40-Logan Fenton[7] ; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[4] ; 9. 98-Robert Robenalt[9] ; 10. 2-Ricky Peterson[8]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[6] ; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews[1] ; 3. 5-Byron Reed[10] ; 4. 68G-Tyler Gunn[18] ; 5. 16-DJ Foos[3] ; 6. 9-Trey Jacobs[5] ; 7. 4*-Tyler Street[2] ; 8. 23-Cale Thomas[13] ; 9. 8M-TJ Michael[11] ; 10. 5T-Travis Philo[12] ; 11. 70-Henry Malcuit[7] ; 12. 35-Stuart Brubaker[9] ; 13. 32-Bryce Lucius[16] ; 14. 19-Sean Rayhall[4] ; 15. 2+-Brian Smith[15] ; 16. 17-Reece Saldana[14] ; 17. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[19] ; 18. 97UK-Ryan Harrison[20] ; 19. 99-Skylar Gee[8] ; 20. 26W-Cody White[17]

305 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.759; 2.10X-Dustin Stroup, 13.897; 3.49i-John Ivy, 13.907; 4.4T-James Taddeo, 13.919; 5.7M-Brandon Moore, 14.002; 6.28-Shawn Valenti, 14.027; 7.5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr., 14.053; 8.01-Bryan Sebetto, 14.056; 9.2-Brenden Torok, 14.091; 10.5K-Kasey Jedrzejek, 14.149; 11.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.231; 12.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.243; 13.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.247; 14.5-Kody Brewer, 14.330; 15.16-Lee Sommers, 14.393; 16.9R-Logan Riehl, 14.407; 17.13S-Drew Siferd, 14.440; 18.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.542; 19.34-Jud Dickerson, 14.545; 20.3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.552; 21.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.571; 22.27-Calob Crispen, 14.732; 23.63-Randy Ruble, 14.787; 24.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.805; 25.78-Austin Black, 14.861; 26.2S-Jackson Sebetto, 15.023; 27.1S-James Saam, 15.200; 28.18-Todd Hinton, 15.664; 29.9-Matt Warner, 15.840; 30.4X-Blayne Keckler, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (4 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl[1] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[2] ; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[3] ; 4. 51M-Haldon Miller[5] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[6] ; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[7] ; 7. 4T-James Taddeo[4]

Heat 2, Group B – (4 Laps)

1. 49i-John Ivy[4] ; 2. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 3. 7M-Brandon Moore[3] ; 4. 78-Austin Black[5] ; 5. 1S-James Saam[7] ; 6. 9-Matt Warner[8] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[1] ; 8. 27-Calob Crispen[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (4 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 01-Bryan Sebetto[2] ; 3. 10X-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 5. 13S-Drew Siferd[6] ; 6. 16-Lee Sommers[5] ; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson[7]

Heat 4, Group D – (4 Laps)

1. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[2] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[1] ; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[3] ; 5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6] ; 6. 34-Jud Dickerson[5] ; 7. 18-Todd Hinton[7]

B-Main 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 13S-Drew Siferd[2] ; 2. 63-Randy Ruble[1] ; 3. 4T-James Taddeo[5] ; 4. 16-Lee Sommers[4] ; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[6] ; 6. 2S-Jackson Sebetto[3]

B-Main 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2] ; 2. 34-Jud Dickerson[4] ; 3. 27-Calob Crispen[7] ; 4. 1S-James Saam[1] ; 5. 9-Matt Warner[3] ; 6. 18-Todd Hinton[6] ; 7. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[5]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[5] ; 2. 10X-Dustin Stroup[6] ; 3. 5K-Kasey Jedrzejek[8] ; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3] ; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[2] ; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[15] ; 7. 49i-John Ivy[1] ; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[4] ; 9. 9R-Logan Riehl[7] ; 10. 2-Brenden Torok[16] ; 11. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9] ; 12. 5-Kody Brewer[10] ; 13. 3M-Logan Mongeau[20] ; 14. 78-Austin Black[14] ; 15. 51M-Haldon Miller[13] ; 16. 13S-Drew Siferd[17] ; 17. 63-Randy Ruble[18] ; 18. 27-Calob Crispen[22] ; 19. 28-Shawn Valenti[11] ; 20. 34-Jud Dickerson[21] ; 21. 4T-James Taddeo[19] ; 22. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[12]

Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast

Qualifying

1.50-Ryan Missler, 14.977; 2.51-Devin Shiels, 15.156; 3.94-Mike Bores, 15.283; 4.36-Matt Irey, 15.343; 5.5M-Ryan Markham, 15.349; 6.1N-Casey Noonan, 15.388; 7.50G-Greg Gokey, 15.397; 8.1*-Kyle Moore, 15.476; 9.74-Jeff Warnick, 15.488; 10.92-Justin Chance, 15.554; 11.44S-Collin Shipley, 15.572; 12.2C-Clint Coffman, 15.698; 13.28-Kent Brewer, 15.877; 14.29-Nate Potts, 15.927; 15.56-BJ Gregory, 15.975; 16.92B-Austin Bright, 16.099; 17.101-Chester Fitch, 16.727; 18.69R-Doug Baird, 16.845; 19.14T-Cody Truman, 17.008; 20.11-Austin Gibson, 17.326; 21.16-Steve Sabo, 17.386; 22.03-Jim Gingery, 17.486; 23.15D-Kyle Dukeshire, 17.931; 24.45-Jamie Grochowski, 99.998; 25.57-Tyler Johnson, 99.999;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 50G-Greg Gokey[1] ; 2. 36-Matt Irey[3] ; 3. 51-Devin Shiels[4] ; 4. 1N-Casey Noonan[2] ; 5. 28-Kent Brewer[5] ; 6. 03-Jim Gingery[8] ; 7. 92B-Austin Bright[6] ; 8. 101-Chester Fitch[7] ; 9. 45-Jamie Grochowski[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 74-Jeff Warnick[2] ; 2. 1*-Kyle Moore[3] ; 3. 44S-Collin Shipley[5] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[1] ; 5. 94-Mike Bores[4] ; 6. 29-Nate Potts[6] ; 7. 69R-Doug Baird[7] ; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 50-Ryan Missler[4] ; 2. 5M-Ryan Markham[3] ; 3. 56-BJ Gregory[1] ; 4. 2C-Clint Coffman[2] ; 5. 16-Steve Sabo[6] ; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[5] ; 7. 15D-Kyle Dukeshire[7] ; 8. 57-Tyler Johnson[8]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 29-Nate Potts[2] ; 2. 92B-Austin Bright[4] ; 3. 03-Jim Gingery[1] ; 4. 69R-Doug Baird[5] ; 5. 11-Austin Gibson[8] ; 6. 14T-Cody Truman[3] ; 7. 57-Tyler Johnson[9] ; 8. 15D-Kyle Dukeshire[6] ; 9. 101-Chester Fitch[7] ; 10. 45-Jamie Grochowski[10]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[1] ; 2. 50-Ryan Missler[7] ; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[4] ; 4. 92-Justin Chance[12] ; 5. 1*-Kyle Moore[5] ; 6. 94-Mike Bores[8] ; 7. 36-Matt Irey[3] ; 8. 50G-Greg Gokey[6] ; 9. 1N-Casey Noonan[11] ; 10. 74-Jeff Warnick[2] ; 11. 28-Kent Brewer[14] ; 12. 44S-Collin Shipley[9] ; 13. 56-BJ Gregory[10] ; 14. 16-Steve Sabo[15] ; 15. 2C-Clint Coffman[13] ; 16. 11-Austin Gibson[20] ; 17. 03-Jim Gingery[18] ; 18. 29-Nate Potts[16] ; 19. 92B-Austin Bright[17] ; 20. 69R-Doug Baird[19]