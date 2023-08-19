Nienhiser Wins MOWA Feature at Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ill. (August 28, 2023) — Paul Nienhiser won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Friday at Lincoln Speedway. Niehiser moved up from fifth starting spot for his fifth victory of the 2023 season. Will Armitage, Jake Neuman, and Jack Blackhurst rounded out the top five.
Patrick Bruns won the MARA Midget Car feature.
Midwest Open Wheel Association
Lincoln Speedway
Lincoln, Illinois
Friday, August 18, 2023
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[1]
2. 83-Colton Fisher[3]
3. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]
4. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]
5. 3B-Shelby Bosie[7]
6. 83B-Jeff Beasley[8]
7. 90-Patrick Budde[2]
DNS: 8-Cory Bruns
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[1]
2. 37-Bryce Norris[3]
3. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]
4. 1T-Trevin Littleton[8]
5. 47-Korey Weyant[5]
6. 17-Paul Haley[4]
7. 14N-Kevin Newton[2]
DNS: 79-Gage Montgomery
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 6-Mario Clouser[2]
2. 96-Jake Blackhurst[6]
3. 42-Preston Perlmutter[1]
4. 7A-Will Armitage[8]
5. 9-Tyler Duff[4]
6. 52F-Logan Faucon[5]
7. 77U-Chris Urish[7]
8. 14M-Jordan Masson[3]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]
2. 7A-Will Armitage[6]
3. 1T-Trevin Littleton[1]
4. 3N-Jake Neuman[8]
5. 96-Jake Blackhurst[4]
6. 47-Korey Weyant[15]
7. 6-Mario Clouser[3]
8. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[7]
9. 52F-Logan Faucon[17]
10. 79-Gage Montgomery[23]
11. 83-Colton Fisher[9]
12. 3B-Shelby Bosie[13]
13. 16C-Tylar Rankin[11]
14. 9-Tyler Duff[16]
15. 77U-Chris Urish[19]
16. 37-Bryce Norris[10]
17. 14N-Kevin Newton[21]
18. 42-Preston Perlmutter[12]
19. 90-Patrick Budde[20]
20. 83B-Jeff Beasley[14]
21. 17-Paul Haley[18]
22. 1JR-Steven Russell[2]
23. 14M-Jordan Masson[22]
Midwest Auto Racing Association
Group Qualifying
1. 12D-Patrick Bruns, 14.188[8]
2. 57M-Mark McMahill, 14.493[10]
3. 6B-Mitchell Davis, 14.496[9]
4. 51R-Greg Ross, 14.524[13]
5. 18-Tyler Roth, 14.641[1]
6. 40-Jace Sparks, 14.665[4]
7. 53M-Miles Doherty, 14.773[7]
8. 19E-Daltyn England, 15.009[11]
9. 7X-Korey Weyant, 15.063[14]
10. 5-Jacob Sollenberger, 15.245[3]
11. 51-AJ Hill, 15.262[5]
12. 77-Tim Siner, 15.308[6]
13. 15C-RJ Corson, 15.589[2]
14. 29-Harrison Kleven, 15.866[12]
15. 71H-Michael Hermacinski, 15.866[15]
Simpson Race Products Simpson Race Products Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 57M-Mark McMahill[7]
2. 51R-Greg Ross[6]
3. 40-Jace Sparks[5]
4. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[3]
5. 19E-Daltyn England[4]
6. 29-Harrison Kleven[1]
7. 77-Tim Siner[2]
AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 12D-Patrick Bruns[7]
2. 18-Tyler Roth[5]
3. 53M-Miles Doherty[4]
4. 6B-Mitchell Davis[6]
5. 7X-Korey Weyant[3]
6. 15C-RJ Corson[1]
7. 51-AJ Hill[2]
8. 71H-Michael Hermacinski[8]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 12D-Patrick Bruns[9]
2. 51R-Greg Ross[6]
3. 18-Tyler Roth[5]
4. 77-Tim Siner[14]
5. 57M-Mark McMahill[8]
6. 19E-Daltyn England[2]
7. 15C-RJ Corson[11]
8. 29-Harrison Kleven[12]
9. 5-Jacob Sollenberger[10]
10. 71H-Michael Hermacinski[15]
11. 7X-Korey Weyant[1]
12. 53M-Miles Doherty[3]
13. 6B-Mitchell Davis[7]
14. 51-AJ Hill[13]
15. 40-Jace Sparks[4]