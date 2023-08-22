Empire Super Sprints Set to Make Return to Quebec This Weekend

By Curtis Berleue

(Granby, QC) |For the first time since 2019, the Empire Super Sprints are headed back to the province of Quebec for a doubleheader at Autodrome Granby and Autodrome Drummond this weekend, August 25 and 26 for a pair of $3,000 to win events.

A recurring theme on the 40th Anniversary schedule is returning to tracks after a multi-year hiatus caused by the worldwide pandemic. This weekend is the latest example of that, as both tracks have a storied history with the Empire Super Sprints, but neither have been able to host the tour since 2019.

The last time the tour visited both Granby and Drummond, it was Paulie Colagiovanni who found victory lane. Quebec native and current points leader Jordan Poirier has yet to sit in Empire Super Sprints victory lane at either track, though he does have a history of success at both tracks.

Sitting just behind Poirier in the standings is Shawn Donath, who trails by just 3 points. With nearly identical statistics as Poirier thus far, Donath has been consistently fast everywhere he has unloaded and shows no signs of slowing down as the tour hits the final stretch of events in 2023. Two-time champion Jason Barney currently sits third in the points standings, followed by Dylan Swiernik and Jeff Cook to round out the top five.

Information regarding gate times, admission prices and nightly schedules for both of this weekend’s events can be found on each track’s social media pages and websites, along with the ESS social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

