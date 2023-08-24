Brooks Goes Back-to-Back With Western Sprint Tour at Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Or. (August 23, 2023) — Landon Brooks won the Northwest Speedweek event for the Western Sprint Tour Wednesday night at Doulas County Speedway. Brooks held off Willie Croft and Dylan Bloomfield for his second victory in a row during the week long series. Tyler Thompson and Kinzer Cox rounded out the top five.
Northwest Speedweek
Western Sprint Tour
the Dirt Track at Douglas County Speedway
Roseburg, Oregon
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Feature:
1. 94-Landon Brooks
2. 29-Willie Croft
3. 83v-Dylan Bloomfield
4. 7-Tyler Thompson
5. 1K-Kinzer Cox
6. 75-Tony Gomes
7. 10-Dominic Gordon
8. 28-Chase Johnson
9. 2L-Logan Forler
10. 02-Ashton Torgerson
11. 25S-Seth Standley
12. 2JR-Kelly Miller
13. 12J-Jarrett Soares
14. 12-Steven Snawder
15. 21W-Josh Wiesz
16. 88-Austin Torgerson
17. 21H-Shane Hopkins
18. 21B-Johnny Burke
19. 7W-Dennis Scherer
20. 33-Kyle Alberding