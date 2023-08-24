LERNERVILLE TO HOST HOVIS RUSH SPRINT “MANUFACTURERS NIGHT”

By Mike Leone

(August 23, 2023) (Pulaski, PA)…A big doubleheader weekend is on tap for the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply RUSH Sprint Car Series presented by Born2Run Lubricants. On Saturday night (August 26), Lernerville Speedway will host the sixth annual “Manufacturers Night” presented by MSD Performance, while Tri-City Raceway Park will pay $1,000 to-win on Sunday night (August 27) for the Sunbelt Rentals Weekly Series special.

Saturday’s event at Lernerville is part of the annual “Sprint Spectacular” as the RUSH Sprint Cars will join up with the “410” and “305” Sprint Cars for a tripleheader of Sprint Car action! A record amount of more than $15,000 in valuable products will be given away to competing racers (see complete list below). MSD Performance proudly presents all of the RUSH Series “Manufacturers Nights” and contributes products as well.

Saturday’s grand prize is from new marketing partner, Meru Safety Systems, which will give away an Ascent Carbon Brace (head neck restraint system) valued at $1,259! Each participating racer on Saturday is guaranteed to walk away with an item valued at the very minimum of $300. It’s possible that drivers can win multiple prizes if there are less than 31 cars. In the event of more than 31 cars, additional packages will be added so that every competing driver will receive a manufacturers package valued at a minimum of $300! Also, one lucky driver will win a $250 certificate from Bailey Racing Fabrication; this will be in addition to his or her manufacturers package.

The RUSH Sprint Cars have made two appearances to date this season at Lernerville. John Mollick topped a 24-car field on June 30 and Blaze Myers won the July 21 show part of the “RUSH Summer Showcase”, which set an all-time record with 30 cars.

On Sunday, the RUSH Sprint Cars return to Tri-City Raceway Park for just the second time this season as the Franklin, Pa. half-mile track hosted the Series back on May 21, which was won by Chad Ruhlman. Sunday’s event saw Billy Myers of Billy’s Garage secure sponsorship as $1,000 will go to the winner and $500 for second. Billy Myers is the father of Blaze Myers, and recently joined the RUSH Sprint Car ranks as a driver. Oil Creek Family Campground has posted $100 for the feature’s hard charger. Sunday is also autograph night at Tri-City.

Four-time Series Champion, Chad Ruhlman, currently leads the Sunbelt Rentals Weekly Series points thanks to six wins; however, Blaze Myers has gotten hot winning three in a row. Following Myers’ July 21 win at Lernerville, he then won the first ever Sprint Car race at Hummingbird on August 5 and his first of the year at Sharon last Saturday night over a 24-car field.

“Manufacturers Night” presented by MSD Performance Product Giveaways:

1. Meru Safety Systems- Ascent Carbon Brace (Head Neck Restraint) ($1,259)

2. Holley- 4150HP 750 CFM Methanol Carburetor/Vent Tube Roll Over Valves ($953)

3. Velocita-USA- Team Drivers Suit ($700)

4. FK Rod Ends- Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500)

5. FK Rod Ends- Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500)

6. FK Rod Ends- Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500)

7. FK Rod Ends- Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500)

8. FK Rod Ends- Complete Set of 4130 Black FK Rod Ends ($500)

9. Zamp/MSD- Zamp RZ 36 Dirt Helmet/8727 CT Rev Limiter ($480)

10. FSR Racing Products- Aluminum Double Pass Sprint Car Radiator(Redeemable at Precise) ($475)

11. Bazell Oil/Precise Racing Products- 1 Drum of Methanol/2 Sunoco Fuel Jugs/$100 Gift Certificate ($450)

12. Bazell Oil/Precise Racing Products- 1 Drum of Methanol/2 Sunoco Fuel Jugs/$100 Gift Certificate ($450)

13. Bazell Oil/Precise Racing Products- 1 Drum of Methanol/2 Sunoco Fuel Jugs/$100 Gift Certificate ($450)

14. Bilstein (Precise/Wedge)/Precise Racing Products- 2 RUSH Bilstein Shocks/$100 Gift Certificate ($450)

15. Velocita-USA- Racing Shoes & Gloves ($450)

16. Two7 Manufacturing/Racing Electronics- Sprint Car Rolling Set-up Stands/Receiver Pro & Case ($420)

17. Schoenfeld/Racing Electronics- One Complete Set Headers, Part #1022LCM2/Receiver Pro & Case ($415)

18. Schoenfeld/Racing Electronics- One Complete Set Headers, Part #1022LCM2/Receiver Pro & Case ($415)

19. Jones Racing Products- SBC Radius Tooth Water Pump Belt Drive System ($410)

20. Jones Racing Products- SBC Radius Tooth Water Pump Belt Drive System ($410)

21. Frankland Racing Supply/Pancho’s Racing Products- $300 Frankland Gift Certificate For Parts or Service/$100 Pancho’s Certificate ($400)

22. Frankland Racing Supply/Pancho’s Racing Products- $300 Frankland Gift Certificate For Parts or Service/$100 Pancho’s Certificate ($400)

23. Frankland Racing Supply/Pancho’s Racing Products- $300 Frankland Gift Certificate For Parts or Service/$100 Pancho’s Certificate ($400)

24. MSD/Matus Motorsports- 8727 CT Rev Limiter/1 Set 8.55 Super Conductor Plug Wires/$75 Gift Certificate ($393)

25. MSD/Matus Motorsports- 8727 CT Rev Limiter/1 Set 8.55 Super Conductor Plug Wires/$75 Gift Certificate ($393)

26. Hoosier Tire Distributor/Precise Racing Products- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($382)

27. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Benic Enterprises- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($382)

28. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Benic Enterprises- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($382)

29. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Racers New & Used Parts Warehouse- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($382)

30. Hoosier Tire Distributors/Racers New & Used Parts Warehouse- 1 Hoosier RUSH Sprint Car Tire/$100 Gift Certificate ($382)

31. Triple X Race Components- $300 Triple X Gift Certificate (Redeemable at Precise) ($300)

Bailey Racing Fabrication- $250 Gift Certificate for Chassis Repairs ($250)

