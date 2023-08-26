AMERICAN RACER CONTINUES AS THE OFFICIAL TIRE OF MUST SEE RACING

From Must See Racing

August 24, 2023 – Holly, MI The Must See Racing Sprint Series announced today that American Racer will continue as the official and exclusive series tire for the next two years 2024 thru 2025.

Must See Racing president Jim Hanks said, “For the last 12 years MSR has utilized the American Racer tires their management team, engineers and distributor Keyser Manufacturing Co. all have delivered on every commitment and promise enabling MSR to not only meet, but exceed, our objectives of safety, presenting a level competitive playing field for our competitors, and tire costs management for our race teams.”

Tires are one of the most important components in racing, creating a difficult and complex dynamic for competitors and officials alike. As the overall costs of racing continues to challenge race teams the American Racer tire has leveled the playing field between the widespread tire budgets while significantly reducing all competitors tire expenses.

“I really appreciate and respect American Racer’s continued and ongoing commitment to product quality and competitive pricing. Performance has been the foundation of our series and our outstanding relationship. The quality of our first-class race teams, their spectacular record setting performance competing on the American Racer tire objectively speaks for itself,” concluded Hanks.

“We have been working with Jim Hanks and his team for many years. They are a first-class operation along with their teams. It’s very refreshing to work with a series that is willing to work with you to fix any issues and put the best racing package available on the track each week. Supplying tires to the fastest short track race cars in the world is a source of pride for our company. We are looking forward to more great years with Must See” added Specialty Tires of America Director of Racing, Scott Junod.

