Cam Schafer Takes Cedar Lake Checkers

New Richmond, WI, August 26, 2023

After nearly a month away from home, the traditional sprints of the Pirtek Renegades returned to Cedar Lake Speedway on a temperate late summer evening for a night of action on the high banks. Twenty two teams signed in at the back gate to battle in three qualifying heat races. Pirtek heat 1 saw the visiting Northern Renegade chauffeur Ken Hron claim the win, while Cam Schafer continued his red hot summer with the Renegades in wrapping up RTS Podcast heat 2. Hoosier Tire heat 3 went to the Britt, Minnesota, hot shoe Nick DaRonco. Schafer led all competitors with an impressive 153 passing points.

Johnny Parsons III and Jake Kouba redrew the front row for the 20-lap finale, with the #6 of Kouba squirting to the point early. Just two laps in, the third row of Nick DaRonco and Cam Schafer were already up to third and fourth, behind Kouba and Jori Hughes. After a lap six caution, the top four of Kouba, DaRonco, Schafer and Hughes started to break away from the rest of the field with DaRonco and Schafer locking horns in a real slobber-knocker of a battle for second. With only five laps remaining, Schafer finally emerged solidly into the runner-up position and set sail for Kouba. Schafer threw a slide job at Kouba in turn two with two laps to go, taking over the top spot. At the double checkers, it was Schafer claiming his sixth Pirtek Renegade victory of the summer – in only seven events with the series. Kouba crossed the stripe in second in front of DaRonco and Hughes. Zach Widdes charged up seven positions from twelfth to round out the top five.

Next up for the Renegades is an opportunity to head west for the long Labor Day weekend and compete with the Western Renegades at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Friday, September 1. Then on Saturday and Sunday, the teams venture even further west, to Crary, ND, and the Devils Lake Speedway for the annual North Dakota Non-Wing Nationals. The next Renegade home game is set for the following weekend, September 9, when the traditionals are part of the annual Jerry Richert celebration at Cedar Lake. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[5]; 2. 6-Jake Kouba[2]; 3. 8-Nick DaRonco[6]; 4. 11J-Jori Hughes[4]; 5. 10Z-Zach Widdes[12]; 6. 7-Scott Brandt[8]; 7. 93-Brad Peterson[11]; 8. 7X-Dan Atchison[13]; 9. 99-Bryan Roach[3]; 10. P1-Mark Chevalier[16]; 11. 135-Joshua Hulberg[9]; 12. 25A-Ashley Williams[10]; 13. 76-Edison Aldrich[19]; 14. (DNF) 12-Johnny Parsons III[1]; 15. (DNF) 46H-Ken Hron[7]; 16. (DNF) 17-Austin Phillips[18]; 17. (DNF) 6X-Mark Martin[20]; 18. (DNF) 95-Tony Gernert[17]; 19. (DNF) 47X-Tim Lynch[14]; 20. (DNF) 87-Mike Mueller[15]; 21. (DNS) 955-Lucas Grosinger; 22. (DNS) 5J-Chris Lewis

Pirtek Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 46H-Ken Hron[2]; 2. 99-Bryan Roach[1]; 3. 5J-Chris Lewis[4];4. 7-Scott Brandt[6]; 5. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]; 6. 76-Edison Aldrich[8]; 7. (DNF) 6X-Mark Martin[7]; 8. (DNF) 95-Tony Gernert[5]

RTS Podcast Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[6]; 2. 12-Johnny Parsons III[2]; 3. 135-Joshua Hulberg[1]; 4. 25A-Ashley Williams[4]; 5. 17-Austin Phillips[7]; 6. (DNF) 87-Mike Mueller[5]; 7. (DNF) P1-Mark Chevalier[3]

Hoosier Tire Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Nick DaRonco[1]; 2. 11J-Jori Hughes[2]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[4]; 4. 93-Brad Peterson[3]; 5. 10Z-Zach Widdes[5]; 6. 47X-Tim Lynch[6]; 7. (DNF) 955-Lucas Grosinger[7]