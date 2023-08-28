Huset’s Speedway Capping Season With Big Payouts and Special Bonuses During Bull Haulers Brawl Presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 28, 2023) – Big money is up for grabs this weekend during the two-day season finale at Huset’s Speedway.

The high-banked dirt oval hosts the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking on Saturday and Sunday. The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars as well as the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars will race both nights. The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks is a part of Sunday’s program.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event pays $5,000 to win and $500 to start on Saturday and $6,000 to win and $600 to start on Sunday. The 360 sprint car feature payout is $2,000 to win on Saturday and $3,000 to win on Sunday.

An additional $5,000 has been added to the weekend payout thanks to Prime Time Express, Dakota Riggers, Dammer Trucking, Weikert’s Livestock and Port Royal Speedway.

Also, there is a $10,000 bonus for any driver who wins at least three of the four sprint car main events during the weekend.

DKW Transport has provided a $2,000 points fund in both sprint car divisions for the top three in combined points for the two nights.

There is also $800 in tow money available for drivers who race at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D., on Friday as well as both nights at Huset’s Speedway courtesy of GRP Motorsports.

Brooke Tatnell enters the weekend leading the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings by 15 points over Mark Dobmeier with Chase Randall only 22 points out of the lead. Justin Henderson is 33 points behind Tatnell and Riley Goodno is two points behind Henderson.

Zach Olivier has a 20-point advantage in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings. Matt Steuerwald ranks second with J.J. Zebell only four points behind him. Tim Dann is 25 points behind Olivier and Dan Jensen is 28 points out of the top spot.

The Huset’s Speedway main gates open at 4:30 p.m. with racing at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Adult tickets are $25 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $12 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Chase Randall – 3(May 21, June 4 and July 30); Rico Abreu – 1 (Aug. 15); Ayrton Gennetten – 1 (June 18); Riley Goodno – 1(June 11); David Gravel – 1 (June 24); Justin Henderson – 1 (Aug. 27); Kasey Kahne – 1(May 28); Kyle Larson – 1 (June 21); James McFadden – 1 (June 22); Logan Schuchart – 1 (June 23); Christopher Thram – 1 (July 9); Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29); and Dusty Zomer – 1 (July 16)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

J.J. Zebell – 3(May 28, June 18 and July 9); Zach Olivier – 2(May 21 and July 20); Tim Dann – 1 (July 16); Brandon Ferguson – 1 (Aug. 15); Tracy Halouska- 1(June 11); John Hoing – 1(June 4); Ron Howe – 1 (Aug. 27); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (July 30)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dillon Bickett – 1(July 9);Brandon Bosma – 1(May 21); Dan Carsrud – 1 (July 16); Dalton Domagala – 1 (June 18); Jack Dover – 1 (July 30); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (Aug. 27); John Lambertz – 1 (June 11); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Saturday and Sunday for the Bull Haulers Brawl presented by Folkens Brothers Trucking featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks (Sunday only)

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.