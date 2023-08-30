Hagar Sweeps USCS Series Race at Clayhill Motorsports Park for 15 th Win of Year

Inside Line Promotions

– ATWOOD, Tenn. (Aug. 29, 2023) – Derek Hagar swept a USCS Series show last Friday at Clayhill Motorsports Park to record his 15 th triumph of the season.

That leaves him only one win shy of tying his record of 16 victories in a single season, which he accomplished in 2014 and in 2016.

“We started out the year slow and I didn’t know how much racing we’d be able to do,” he said. “To come out swinging strong and have such a good year is unbelievable. We have two chances this weekend to try to get win No. 16 and hopefully No. 17 to make it a career year.”

Hagar was victorious each time he hit the track at Clayhill Motorsports Park, winning a heat race from the outside front row and the dash and feature from the pole position.

“That was the first time that track had been raced on in I don’t know how long,” he said. “You could tell the dirt hadn’t been used in a while. It stayed real silty, dusty and nasty all night. It finally cleaned off about halfway through that feature. It wasn’t rubber, but you could feel grip. Our lap times got faster than they were during the first part of the race.

“We got lucky and drew the front row for the dash redraw. We got a good start and beat the guy next to me into turn one. The feature was the same. We got a good launch coming off turn four. I was able to get to the top going into turn one and that sealed the deal. It was rough on the bottom in turn one so I knew I had to get to the top right away.

“It was around the top all night. That dirt didn’t pack together. It threw a fluffy cushion that you couldn’t be in. If you did it would be like being in a sand dune. You had to tip toe and make sure you stayed below the cushion to where that fluff wouldn’t get you caught up and kill your momentum. We were able to lay down a good pace and be conservative with our line.”

Saturday’s weekend finale rained out.

Hagar will drive the McCord Farms 305ci winged sprint car on Friday at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark., and the Paul Hart owned 410ci winged sprint car on Saturday at Benton Speedway in Benton, Mo.

Hagar has won in all three starts in the McCord Farms No. 42 this season. He also captured his first career Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions victory last month at Benton Speedway in the Hart No. 44.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 25 – Clayhill Motorsports Park in Atwood, Tenn. – Heat race: 1 (2); Dash: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

18 races, 15 wins, 17 top fives, 17 top 10s, 17 top 15s, 18 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday at Crowley’s Ridge Raceway in Paragould, Ark., and Saturday at Benton Speedway in Benton, Mo.

Website: http://www.DerekHagarRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HagarDerek

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – FK Rod Ends

From the wilds of Baja, Mexico, to the “Good Ole Boys” of NASCAR, from mowers to fitness equipment, FK Rod Ends is there with an evolving program designed to supply rod end products to users everywhere. For more information, visit http://www.FKRodEnds.com .

“Maria and the crew at FK Rod Ends are awesome to work with,” Hagar said. “They take pride in their products and that’s why we choose to run FK Rod Ends.”

Hagar would like to thank Ameri-Panel, J&J Auto Racing, B & D Towing and Recovery, FK Rod Ends, Dynotech Performance Race Engines, A.M.P., Fragola Performance Systems, Administrative Consulting Services, Killer Coatings, Beazt Composites, Xtreme Race Graphics, Southern Collision Centre, AR Dyno Specialty, Jeff’s Heating and Cooling, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Weld Wheels, DHR Suspension, Hinchman Racewear, Wix Filters, Valvoline, Ti64 and Builtwiser Wings for their continued support.