MUST SEE RACING POINTS BATTLE DEADLOCKED

From Must See Racing

August 29, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – The Must See Racing Sprint Series Presented by Engine Pro finds itself yielding thee most competitive season in the fourteen-year history of the series. Already there have been 6 different winners in 2023.

Currently, atop the point standings, there is a virtual tie between Jason Blonde and Charlie Schultz who each have 814 points. Jimmy McCune lurks back in third place with 798 points.

The trio has waged back-and-forth points battle all season long with Blonde holding the top spot since his season opening win at Berlin Raceway on May 20. But by virtue of 5 fast times, Schultz has managed to close the gap and make the final 2 races of the 2023 season very interesting.

Schultz set quick time last weekend at Birch Run Speedway and enjoyed a brief lead of the point standings, but his DNF in the feature event allowed Blonde the chance to share the lead with Schultz with only 2 races left in the 2023 MSR season.

Interestingly McCune has 5 feature victories in 2023, most by any driver in the series by a long shot, but he finds himself sitting in third place, 16 points out of the lead. McCune hasn’t been able to close the gap to more than 15 points at any time during the season. MSR awards a substantial number of points for qualifying, and qualifying isn’t one of McCune’s strengths. He is the only diver of the 3 at the top of the standings who has not been a fast qualifier in 2023. This single stat is the primary reason he hasn’t been able to close the gap.

Owosso and Plymouth Speedway’s are tracks that McCune has won at in the past. It will be interesting to see if he can close the gap and make a run at a sixth MSR championship.

The last time MSR visited Owosso Speedway, site of Saturday’s next MSR event, Rick Holley surprised everyone and set quick time on the new Owosso asphalt.

Davey Hamilton Jr. picked up his first career MSR victory the last time the series raced last Friday at Birch Run Speedway.

With only 2 races left in the 2023 season, it is all but certain the championship chase will go right down to the wire beginning with Saturday’s return to Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan.

For the up to the minutes MSR news please follow us on Facebook or visit http://www.mustseeracing.com.